PRINCETON — During an emergency meeting of the Mercer County Commission this afternoon, commissioners decided to close the office at least through this week and many other offices at the Mercer County Courthouse are closed to the general public for in-person visits without an appointment.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said “numerous employees” have tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus is surging in the county.
“The tax office is temporarily closed (to in-person, walk-in visits) as well as the assessor’s office,” he said,
However, he said, some court functions are open although Circuit Court Judges William Sadler and Mark Wills are not holding proceedings.
The courthouse is closed to the general public unless they have business with the court or an appointment, Puckett said.
Circuit Court Clerk Julie Ball said her office is open, and some court proceedings may be scheduled and anyone involved in that can enter the courthouse.
Puckett said offices in the courthouse will function and the public can still call, email or go online to conduct business but must call in order to enter the courthouse.
“It’s like it was when we shut down the courthouse to the general public in April,” he said of the measures initially taken with the impact of the coronavirus.
Offices will be closed for in-person visits through this week, he said, and will be reevaluated for next week.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said his office is open to the public by appointment only.
“We are taking appointments, asking the public to call first,” he said. “Urgent business only for a few days.”
As of Monday, with 120 new positive cases reported over the weekend, the county has had a total of 1,702 cases with 528 still active. The 42nd COVID-related death in the county was reported over the weekend, a 65-year-old male.
Puckett said that out of every 91 state residents, one is now an active case as the state has almost 20,000 active cases and has also seen 870 deaths as of Monday.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.