WELCH — Officials with the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be holding a human trafficking awareness event today at the central office for McDowell County schools.
The purpose of today’s event is to provide school counselors and nurses with intense training to target and reduce human trafficking, Morrisey’s office said. It gets underway at 10 a.m. at the central office in Welch.
“Human trafficking reduces people to property, forces victims into dangerous situations and may go undetected for years,” Morrisey said. “These factors make it imperative that we educate as many people as possible to increase the number of eyes and ears who can report this heinous crime.”
Morrisey’s office drafted best practices in 2017 aimed at raising public awareness of the threat of human trafficking. Since then, Morrisey said his office has offered intensive training to more than 7,000 people. This includes 1,100 law enforcement officers, plus numerous other groups, including medical professionals, social service workers, students, school personnel, community members and civic groups across the state.
“We know that human trafficking is definitely prevalent in the surrounding areas,” Perry Blankenship, coordinator of student services and attendance for McDowell County Schools, said in a press release issued by Morrisey’s office. “We want to make sure staff members who directly support our students have the information and training they need to identify potential issues.”
Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.