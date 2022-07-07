West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he is appealing a Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling that blocks implementation of a program giving financial scholarships to students who choose not to attend public schools.
The Hope Scholarship program was approved by the Legislature and signed into law last year, providing money for students leaving the public schools system. The scholarship allows families to use the funding for a variety of expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities.
But on Wednesday morning, Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit enjoined the state from implementing the program, Morrisey said, finding it violates a provision of the state constitution that requires the state to provide a thorough and efficient system of free public schools.
“I am disappointed with this ruling. We will appeal because this is an important law that provides parents greater freedom to choose how they educate their children,” Morrisey said. “Our kids deserve the best educational options—we will fight for our kids and the hard working families of our state to retain this law and uphold its constitutionality.”
In May, the Treasurer’s Office announced that more than 3,000 students were approved for the voucher program, which would have meant more than $4,200 per student for the 2022-23 school year.
State Treasurer Riley Moore, who serves as Chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board, also issued the a statement after the ruling.
“I am deeply disappointed that a judge has decided to halt this program which would help so many families in West Virginia,” Moore said. “More than 3,100 West Virginia students were relying on having this funding in the fall, and now – at the last minute – they may not be able to get the educational services they want and need. I certainly plan to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. This Program was authorized by the Legislature and we firmly believe it is constitutional. We will vigorously defend our implementation of this Program, which the people of West Virginia have clearly demonstrated they want, so that West Virginia families can choose the educational opportunities best suited for their children.”
According to the Hope Scholarship Act, funds would be administered by the Treasurer and consist of funds transferred by the Department of Education “in the amount of Hope Scholarship funds made available to an eligible recipient on a yearly basis shall be equal to 100 percent of the prior year’s statewide average net state aid share allotted per pupil based on net enrollment adjusted for state aid purposes.”
The act said a parent signs an agreement with the board, promising to do all of the following:
• To provide an education for the eligible recipient in at least the subjects of reading, language, mathematics, science, and social studies;
• To use the Hope Scholarship funds exclusively for qualifying expenses...;
• To comply with the rules and requirements of the Hope Scholarship program;
• To afford the Hope Scholarship student opportunities for educational enrichment such as organized athletics, art, music, or literature.
Rules also include any homeschooled student must take and pass standardized academic tests that are sent to local school superintendents and a certified teacher conducts a review of the student’s academic work annually.
County superintendents are required to submit the test results and determinations reported to him or her to the Department of Education each year on or before June 15.
Criticisms of the scholarship program center on the state’s obligation to provide the best possible education to students in public schools.
