CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to stay President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private sector employers with more than 100 employees.
West Virginia was part of a 20-state coalition that asked the high court to block the private business mandate.
“As we predicted all along, the U.S. Supreme Court has announced that it will stay the OSHA employer COVID-19 mandate,” Morrisey said. “This is a huge win for our Constitution, our freedoms, our republic and our way of life. I’m proud of our office’s work and the work of the entire state coalition which helped make this happen. Your freedom matters. That’s why my Office will continue to fight against all of these unlawful mandates.”
The Supreme Court stopped the Biden administration from enforcing the vaccine mandate on private businesses Thursday. The rule would have required large businesses with 100 employees or more to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. But the high court allowed the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., also applauded the high court’s decision, but worried that more health care workers will be driven away from their jobs since the high court allowed the federal mandate on health care facilities receiving federal funds to remain in effect.
“The Supreme Court was right to block President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers,” Griffith said. “I wish it had done the same to the administration’s mandate on health care providers. Health care workers should not have to shoulder more burdens imposed by the federal government. As a result of the court’s decision today, the vaccine mandate will drive workers away from hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care homes, and other Medicare- and Medicaid-funded facilities. Patient care will suffer as a result.”
