False advertising has netted West Virginia $231,000 as part of a $19.2 million national settlement.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement against Ford Motor Company Thursday involving claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model year 2011-14 Super Duty pickup trucks.
“West Virginians should be able to rely on the truthfulness of the claims that car manufacturers make in advertising,” Morrisey said. “When people bought one of these Ford cars or trucks, they put their faith in what Ford represented. But Ford falsely advertised the pickups were capable of hauling more.”
The settlement also resolved claims that Ford falsely advertised the “real-world fuel economy of model year 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids.”
The multistate investigation looked into Ford’s misleading “Best-in-Class” payload claims on its 2011–2014 Super Duty pickups, which includes the F-250, F-350 and F-450 models, a line that caters to consumers hauling and towing heavy loads.
Morrisey said Ford’s methodology to calculate maximum payload capacity for advertising purposes was allegedly based on a hypothetical truck configuration that omitted standard items such as the spare wheel, tire and jack, center flow console (replacing it with a mini console), and radio. Although advertised as available to all customers, only fleet customers could order the special configuration.
Morrisey joined this settlement along with his counterparts from 41 other states.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.