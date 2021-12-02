BLUEFIELD — Upwards of $100 million is coming to West Virginia in opioid lawsuit settlements and a plan is being developed to decide where the money should be spent around the state.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Bluefield Tuesday evening and met with local government, law enforcement and health leaders to update them on what is coming in wake of several winning lawsuits filed against pharmaceutical companies.
Morrisey said the opioid epidemic is “the biggest challenge we face in West Virginia” and he has worked with other attorneys general around the country to bring successful lawsuits against Big Pharma, makers of the opioids and who were complicit in creating the epidemic to reap profits.
The state should receive between $76 million to $110 million in a settlement with Purdue Pharma, he said, referring to the now-bankrupt company that made and pushed opioids into the state and country.
“We think it will be a nine-year payout,” he said, and the state must follow the guidelines in the settlement on how the money is spent.
Other lawsuit settlements will get about $26 million.
Earlier this year, Morrisey declined to be part of a national $26 billion settlement with several pharmaceutical companies, including McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmeriSourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson, opting instead to pursue lawsuits for the state on his own.
Those lawsuits are set to go to trial in April 2022.
Earlier this year Morrisey said the main reason was the criteria used to distribute the money nationally over a period of 18 years was based mainly on population, not on the impact of the opioid epidemic on individual states.
West Virginia has one of the smallest populations, but was hit harder than any other state, reporting the most overdose deaths.
Other lawsuits against pharmacy chains for filling a massive number of opioid prescriptions should be heard in court in August next year, he added.
Next year will be a busy one, he said. “I am hopeful, by the end of the year we will be in a phenomenal position to have the ability to make strategic decisions long term for the state and it provides a meaningful opportunity for Mercer County, Bluefield and for others.”
Counties and cities have also filed lawsuits against Big Pharma, he added, so some money may come from that.
Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., said last year that between 2007 and 2012 almost 800 million opioid pills were shipped to West Virginia, which amounts to 433 pills for every man, woman and child in the state.
An ensuing lawsuit filed against the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) by Morrisey and other AGs was successful in establishing limits on how many opioids can be manufactured, with the production dropping by more than 40 percent.
Morrisey said Tuesday a plan must be in place to set priorities on how the lawsuit settlement money can be spent wisely and where it is needed the most, and he is seeking input from localities.
“We want to make sure the money will be well spent,” he said. “We want a system in place to make sure the money does not get thrown down the black hole.”
A needs assessment in all counties is being done to identify where the dollars should be expended.
“You have to be holistic in your approach,” he said, and it is “critical” that law enforcement not be left out of the mx, including help with regional jail expenses, which has hit counties hard.
Money is always earmarked for substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, he said, but the role of law enforcement in the epidemic cannot be overlooked, and that includes law enforcement’s role in handling illegal drugs like fentanyl, which is a “very serious problem.”
It is a matter of having a structure in place that everyone is on board with, Morrisey said, so it will be clear where the money should go to be the most effective.
Princeton City Manager Mike Webb asked Morrisey about any opportunities for some of the settlement money to be spent directly in law enforcement, helping the area recover from 15 years of loss of population as well as revenue losses.
“I am hopeful,” Morrisey said, adding that money for many areas of need, including law enforcement, will be part of that structure which is now being determined and a final plan will eventually involve legislators and the Governor.
“Dollars can and should flow to law enforcement,” he said, including money to help pay the regional jail bill and opportunities for more police on beats in the cities and counties.
Morrisey said he hopes there will be some flexibility for counties and cities regarding how to best use the money.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said the rehab and education aspects of the problem are crucial, but he asked Morrisey if other possible uses of the money could be in the area of cleaning up the environment, particularly dilapidated structures, as a tool to bring in businesses, and jobs.
Other areas that involve counties and cities working together could make good use of funding as well, he said, including surveillance cameras in cities and around the county to help with law enforcement, which is already being considered.
“I think we need to have a real holistic look at it,” Marson said. “We have to clean up the environment.”
“The seconomic pieces to this are essential,” Morrisey agreed. “If people don’t have a job or the economy is down in the dumps, that is going to be one of the top factors that drive of a lot of the behavior we are seeing. I couldn’t agree more with that.”
Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital and PCH Bluefield Emergency Department, said Southern West Virginia continues to be plagued with substance abuse problems.
“I commend this holistic approach,” she told Morrisey. “I do believe strongly that we in Mercer County and our colleagues in Virginia, if we think of this holistically, we will be able to come up with something in your structure that will work and will deal with not just the treatment…”
Bowling said she commends law enforcement for their work and they are part of the whole “continuum of care” for individuals.
Having flexibility in funding is going to be important, she said, and training law enforcement officers on how to deal with substance abuse disorders could be part of the holistic approach.
Bowling said if the community has a good plan, there should be a “good opportunity” with the settlement to pull in dollars into the community.
Morrisey agreed and said there is one thing he recommends related to that topic.
“Don’t wait until March or June,” he said, adding that the needs assessment tools will begin soon. “Come together with all the right people in the community so that you have a plan, you have a structure. That will put you in a good position when the dollars start to come … when everything gets finalized by the court, the legislature and others.”
Marson asked Morrisey to help make sure any plan that involves money spent from the settlements or from the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure bill falls under the appropriate guidelines.
“We want to make sure we have a legal foothold in building a holistic plan on how to improve our municipalities and the county and have a little bit of backing,” he said, adding that the county will be stronger with a unified voice.
“I just want to make sure we are doing the right thing down here,” he said, and a lot can be accomplished with the money from those sources by everyone working together and having good legal advice. “We can do some good stuff.”
“We will take a look at it,” Morrisey said. “Those are ways we may be helpful.”
Morrisey said the structure on how the money can be spent will be in place next year, after the statewide needs assessment is completed with counties and municipalities giving their input.
“We are focused on that structure,” he said. “The bottom line is, 2022 will be the year to have the structure out and lock it in when the money will come. It’s a great opportunity and one we can’t fail on.”
Others in attendance included State Sen. Chandler Swope, Delegates Marty Gearheart and Dr. Joe Ellington, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy A.P. Christian, Bluefield City Board member Peter Taylor, Bluefield Town Manager Trent Crewe, Bluefield Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous, Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray and Bluefield Va. Police Chief Shane Gunter.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
