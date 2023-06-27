Millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds will soon be coming to the counties and cities that signed onto a memorandum of understanding through the newly created West Virginia First Foundation. But several things have to happen first, including the selection of an executive director for the foundation, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Monday.
“It is my hope that within the next 30 to 60 days we can identify a candidate and get that executive director approved,” Morrisey said during a virtual press briefing. “That executive director will run the day-to-day operations of the foundation.”
The articles of incorporation for the foundation were filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office on May 18 of this year. The private, non-stock, nonprofit foundation will oversee the dispersement of nearly $1 billion in opioid settlement funds and provides guidelines on how the funds may be used.
The need for a structured entity to ensure the proper and transparent dispersement of funds became necessary after successful opioid lawsuits resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars coming to the state from pharmaceutical companies and drug stores. All 55 counties and 221 of 229 cities and towns signed on to the foundation agreement and will receive funding from the foundation.
“So we know there is about a billion in terms of gross dollars out there,” Morrisey, a Republican, said of the settlement funds. “So the first decision that must be made by the court is to determine how much will be spent on attorney fees and costs. Obviously there were a lot of expenses by the state and the local attorneys as far as evaluating the case and going to trial. I know there will be hundreds of millions of dollars ultimately available. It will go based upon the terms of the settlement agreements. So that will be paced out over a 10-or-15-year period.”
Morrisey said the opioid funds must be used in a manner consistent with the MOU’s definition of an “approved purpose,” which includes employing evidence-based treatment strategies for substance use disorders or addiction, substance use prevention strategies, law enforcement efforts to curtail drug distribution, supporting addiction recovery programs, or decreasing the oversupply of opioids.
“This is a major step toward healing the battered communities in this state caused by the opioid epidemic,” Morrisey said. “Our mission to heal the wounds of the past is on solid ground as the framework desperately needed to facilitate the management of the state’s and political subdivisions is starting to take shape.”
As the central organization dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis throughout the state, the foundation will receive 72.5 percent of each settlement or judgment, 24.5 percent of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3 percent will be held in escrow by the state.
Morrisey said this allocation maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will allow for the distribution of settlement funds throughout the state. He said this distribution formula will allow the money to help people and fund projects most in need.
“The way this was done was to always focus on those who needed it most, and not on population,” he said.
