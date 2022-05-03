West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Monday he is pleased with a federal judge’s decision to support a temporary restraining order to stop the planned ending of the Title 42 policy at the Southern Border.
Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana issued a notice Monday that the court discussed the motion for temporary restraining order and “announced its intent to grant the motion. The parties will confer regarding the specific terms to be contained in the Temporary Restraining Order and attempt to reach agreement.”
Pres. Joe Biden recently announced plans to end the Title 42 policy on May 23. The policy was set in place in early 2020 to reject migrants other than unaccompanied minors because of the pandemic, following the recommendation by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).
But the CDC recently lifted that recommendation, despite an increasing number of positive COVID cases once again surfacing in the U.S. and other countries due to variants.
One of the expected consequences of ending the policy is a surge in migrants, which has prompted a bipartisan effort to urge Biden to reverse course and keep Title 42 in place until at least the public emergency related to the pandemic is officially over and a viable plan is in place to handle that expected surge.
“Although this is a huge victory as far as border security is concerned, we will keep on fighting this administration’s utter disregard in protecting our Southern border,” Morrisey said in a statement, referring to the temporary restraining order. “First Biden terminated ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy, now the administration is trying to lift Title 42 – time and again the Biden Administration shows it has failed to act to protect our homeland.”
Morrisey recently joined that lawsuit along with 20 other attorneys general, who claim that revoking the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) as it is “arbitrary and capricious,” and the Biden Administration did not conduct the statutorily required notice and comment process.
The policy has been used by both the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration to turn migrants to try and keep communicable diseases, like COVID-19, out of the country.
According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about 1 million migrants were turned away during 2021 and, if Title 42 is lifted, as many as 18,000 migrants could show up at the border every day seeking asylum.
Although the DHS has a plan in place to deal with a surge, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said last week it is no plan at all.
“Their plan is basically how to process people quickly and get them into the country,” she said. “That’s not a plan.”
Capito wants to see a plan that includes measures like Remain in Mexico, expedited removal, quicker hearing of asylum claims and continuing to build a wall.
The Remain in Mexico policy, put into place during the Trump Administration, requires anyone applying for asylum to wait in Mexico until it is adjudicated.
Capito also questions the CDC recommendation on lifting Title 42, saying it remains a public health emergency.
“Is it over or not?” she asked.
She is among a bipartisan group of Senators to introduce a bill to keep Title 42 in place at least for now.
The bill would require ending the COVID public health emergency, giving 60 days notice of the lifting of Title 42 as well as a plan of action on how to deal with the influx of immigrants when it is lifted.
Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, W.Va., and Tim Kaine, Va., also support the bill.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
