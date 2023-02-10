West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is once again leading a coalition of attorneys general in a lawsuit, this time targeting a new rule related to Second Amendment rights.
The lawsuit is filed against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and its director that “seeks to enjoin a recently issued final rule governing ‘Stabilizing Braces,’ commonly known as pistol braces...”
The new rule “reclassifies” pistols with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles (SBRs) under the National Firearms Act.
Morrisey, who addressed the issue during a livestreamed news conference in Huntington Thursday, said the rule, called Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces, indicated that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals pair stabilizing braces with 99 percent of pistols, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).
That means those who use a stabilizing brace would have to apply for a permit with the ATF within four months, pay a tax and face restrictions on future transfer of the brace, Morrisey said.
“Let’s call this what it is: an effort to undermine Americans’ Second Amendment rights,” he said. “This is an egregious final rule turning millions of common firearms accessories into ‘short barreled rifles.’ This is a completely nonsensical regulation.”
Stabilizing braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols. Since then, many others, including older persons, people with limited mobility and those with smaller stature have come to use the braces. For more than a decade, these braces have been sold as firearms attachments not subject to regulation, Morrisey said.
Robb Miller, a disabled veteran from Putnam County, spoke at the news conference.
Miller said he needs the brace to be able to shoot and without it, his rights would be compromised.
“We should not be making it harder for senior citizens and people with disabilities—and many disabled veterans—to defend themselves,” Morrisey said. “I will continue stand up for the Second Amendment rights of all West Virginians.”
He said the rule, however, affects most all pistol and handgun owners—many lawful gun owners use stabilizers to prevent some recoil when using firearms and to help with accuracy.
“This is also another case of a federal agency not staying in its lane and doing the job the constitution clearly delegates to Congress—writing laws,” Morrisey said. “The Separation of Powers clearly bars federal agencies from making new laws without Congressional directive.”
The lawsuit is asking the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota Western Division to declare unlawful and set aside the rule, among other things.
“In sum, ATF’s factors are little more than window dressing for the agency to reach whatever outcome it wants, regardless of the facts,” according to the lawsuit.
Morrisey was joined in the lawsuit by more than 20 state attorneys general. The other plaintiffs are Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition Inc. (an advocacy group), SB Tactical (a brace manufacturer), B&T USA (a firearms importer and manufacturer) and Richard Cicero, a retired police firearms instructor and a wounded warrior who uses stabilizing braces.
