CHARLESTON — Another vaccine mandate-related lawsuit has been filed against the Biden Administration.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined 11 other states in filing the suit, which seeks to block a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers, including those who work for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers.
“The mandate threatens to further burden the health care sector and patient well-being in West Virginia, where a large percentage of nursing home and other long-term care facilities are already facing worker shortages,” Morrisey said in announcing the lawsuit Tuesday.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate on facilities that receive federal funding for treating patients exceeds the agency’s statutory authority and violates the Social Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the hiring and firing of health care workers, the lawsuit alleges. It also violates multiple federal laws, clauses and doctrines and the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
According to the lawsuit, the Biden administration’s mandate “threatens the well-being of people who rely on services provided by the federal health care programs and the livelihoods of the people who provide that care ... and causes grave danger to vulnerable persons whom Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect – the poor, sick, and elderly – by forcing the firing of ‘healthcare heroes’ who are essential to providing vital medical services.”
About a quarter of the nation’s health care workers have chosen not to get vaccinated and will be impacted, according to the CMS.
The mandate’s core objective is “to coerce the unvaccinated workforce into submission or cause them to lose their livelihoods,” the complaint says, and the end result – without the injunction sought by the states – will be health care workers losing their jobs and America’s most vulnerable populations losing access to necessary medical care.
Morrisey said it will hit the health care system in rural West Virginia particularly hard.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the Mountain State are suffering from staff shortages, he said. A large percentage of staff have chosen to remain unvaccinated, meaning the Biden Administration mandate could make the shortages much worse.
The complaint says the vaccine mandate “threatens to exacerbate already devastating shortages in health care staffing by forcing small rural hospitals to terminate their unvaccinated workers. If the unvaccinated staff quit or are fired, that will compel those hospitals to close certain divisions, cancel certain services or shutter altogether. Those dire consequences will stretch across rural America.”
The lawsuit further states that the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate violates the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by seeking “to commandeer state-employee surveyors to become enforcers of CMS’s unlawful attempt to federalize national vaccine policy and override the States’ police power on matters of health and safety.”
In addition to West Virginia, attorneys general from Louisiana, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah are plaintiffs in the case.
The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and an accompanying request for a preliminary injunction Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
Another lawsuit in a 10-state coalition challenging the mandate was filed last week in Missouri.
Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana blocked a larger Biden Administration vaccine mandate that businesses with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly for COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice recently said he does not think the Jan. 4 deadline will stand.
A WVU Medicine vaccine mandate for all employees, including Princeton Community Hospital and PCH’s Bluefield Emergency Department, had a previous vaccination deadline of Oct. 31 but that was moved to Jan. 21.
WVU Medicine officials recently said more than 90 percent of employees have been vaccinated.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.