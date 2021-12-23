Another multi-state coalition that includes West Virginia has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, this one related to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Head Start programs.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday Pres. Joe Biden’s requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID vaccine shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs are unlawful.
“This is yet another unlawful attempt by the Biden administration to impose vaccine mandates upon workers and volunteers, which will hurt already-struggling staffs in underserved communities and likely impede child development,” he said. “This effort goes even further by requiring universal masking for everyone over the age of two who is associated with the program. This mandate will ultimately hurt, not help the working families, single parents, and grandparents raising grandchildren who desperately depend on programs such as Head Start.”
Morrisey said Head Start “provides much-needed assistance to underserved children, including early childhood education and resources for families. Forcing teachers, contractors, and volunteers in Head Start programs to be vaccinated by January 31 will cost jobs and programing.”
The states allege that the Head Start mandate is “not only beyond the executive branch’s authority and arbitrary and capricious, but it also violates various federal laws passed by Congress.”
Morrisey has been involved in other lawsuits pushing back against federal vaccine mandates.
In November, his office joined a lawsuit regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate; a request for a stay of that mandate is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.
He has also joined suits challenging federally imposed vaccine mandates on healthcare workers and federal contractors. The latter two suits both resulted in preliminary injunctions granted by federal courts.
West Virginia joined the Louisiana-led lawsuit with attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming.
