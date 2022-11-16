Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading an amicus brief to fight a “regulatory scheme” by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).
Morrisey said the target is the EPA’s “so-called final rule,” which, he said, is a “regulatory scheme that tries to force people into electric vehicles while disregarding that mandate’s serious consequences.”
According to the EPA’s summary of the rule, which was finalized in December 2021, the EPA proposes to “strengthen federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks by setting stringent requirements for reductions through Model Year (MY) 2026. The proposed 2023-2026 MY standards would achieve significant GHG emissions reductions along with reductions in other pollutants. The proposal would result in substantial public health and welfare benefits, while providing consumers with savings from lower fuel costs. The proposal would incentivize technology available today to make vehicles cleaner and to encourage more hybrid and electric vehicle technology.”
“This rule, if allowed to be fully implemented, will undoubtedly cause the United States to be dependent on other nations, like China, for the supplies and materials needed for these vehicles,” Morrisey said. “This forces auto makers to produce more electric vehicles based on fear of gasoline’s environmental consequences. As we mentioned in the brief, this will make the United States ‘more beholden to foreign interests who control both the rare earth materials and the electrical components that electric vehicles require.’”
Morrisey said the brief details issues with the final rule, including that it “undermines the nation’s energy security and independence, increases demand and strain on the already vulnerable power grids and makes the U.S. more dependent on other countries for batteries and motor production, among other things.”
Morrisey’s amicus brief with Kansas, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming supports the challenge filed by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
According to Car and Driver Magazine, it’s estimated that currently around 1 percent of the 250 million cars, SUVs, and light-duty trucks on American roads are electric.
“However, while it’s difficult to estimate future sales, an analysis by IHS Markit projects that 25–30 percent of new car sales could be electric by 2030 and then 40–45 percent by 2035. Using the rates for those projections, Reuters estimates that by 2050 more than half of the vehicles on U.S. roads could be EVs.”
Pres. Joe Biden’s goal is for half of new passenger vehicles sold in America to be electric vehicles by 2030.
The first three months of 2022 saw a 60 percent increase in EV sales in the nation.
Reuters recently reported that major challengers remain in the EV industry, though, including attracting enough skilled workers, dramatically boosting and facilitating U.S. mining for critical minerals to produce the lithium batteries for EVs, supply chain issues as well as charging stations.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.