WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to decide in June on the West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) case that seeks to limit the power of federal agencies and put more into the hands of elected officials.
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. who spearheaded the 19-state coalition lawsuit, was in the Court when arguments were made Monday morning.
Morrisey said Solicitor General Lindsay See, the top appellate litigator for his office, argued on behalf of West Virginia and 18 other states, challenging an overly broad interpretation of the EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions from coal-fired plants.
The state asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that would give EPA “virtually unlimited authority to regulate wide swaths of everyday life.”
In particular, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals “mistakenly concluded that a narrow provision of federal law grants EPA broad authority to order entire economic sectors, such as manufacturing, hotels, and power generation,” the lawsuit said.
During a press conference held outside the Supreme Court after arguments were made that was posted live on social media, Morrisey said the case was about more than stopping the EPA from overregulating energy to the point of hurting West Virginia jobs and the economy with stricter emissions on coal.
It is about a broader issue of allowing federal agencies to call the shots with little control over what they do by Congress, which should have some authority to act.
“Congress needs to step in and take action (on major issues), not unaccountable bureaucrats,” he said, adding it’s a case of “separation of powers” and the EPA should not have the unilateral authority to “decarbonize” the country with far-reaching economic consequences for states.
“This is not about stopping climate change efforts,” he said. “The future of our nation is at stake. Today, we believe we made effective arguments with the Court which we hope would persuade them to rein in an unelected bureaucracy. Our team did a great job of explaining why the Supreme Court should define the reach of EPA’s authority once and for all.”
One of the arguments against the lawsuit presented by the Biden Administration is that the Clean Power Act, which Morrisey also fought under the Obama Administration, is no longer relevant since it has been repealed and Pres. Biden has no intention of reviving it.
That means, they say, the lawsuit against the EPA has no “standing” since it’s no longer relevant.
But Morrisey said the case is about the regulatory process of all federal agencies and the overreach they have been extended. “It is not just about coal-fired plants.”
Morrisey said Chief Justice John Roberts focused on the issue of standing.
“I was encouraged by that,” he said. “We absolutely have standing.”
The Clean Power Act may not be in place and there may be no intention to revive it, Morrisey said, but “we have significant standing because of the overriding issue of congressional power.”
The state also asserted Congress must “speak in even plainer terms before an agency can be allowed to upset the balance of power between the federal government and the states. EPA’s actions would intrude on the states’ traditional authority to regulate their own power grids. Yet no federal law includes such a ‘clear statement’ allowing that kind of intrusion.”
Morrisey said the EPA has sought to sidestep Congress to “exercise broad regulatory power that would radically transform the nation’s energy grid and force states to fundamentally shift their energy portfolios away from coal-fired generation.”
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who had joined Morrisey before the Court, also spoke at the news conference.
“I was quite impressed to see the Court that engaged,” he said of the questions the Justices asked.
Wrigley said states should be given latitude in making decisions and the arguments made “went to the heart of a very important question.”
“There has to be a balance” of power and responsibility, he said, and the states are in a position to know the dynamics at play at home more than bureaucrats in Washington.
“We hope the shift (of major regulatory decisions) goes back to the overall guidance of Congress,” he said, adding that all states want a clean environment and are responsible stewards.
Morrisey said it’s not a matter of taking regulatory decisions from the hands of the federal government, only to “narrow the array” of federal regulations and involve Congress in important issues.
Without the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of West Virginia’s position, the state argued, the lower court’s ruling “allows EPA to make decisions of great economic consequence based upon the agency’s own unlawful regulations—rather than the rule of law. and if upheld, the lower court’s decision would devastate coal mining, increase consumers’ energy costs and eliminate countless jobs.”
Morrisey said in the press conference the Justices asked great questions and “our folks addressed them very clearly.”
“Our side did a very good job preparing … and the other side (federal government) did as well,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.