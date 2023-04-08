West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is already evaluating possible legal action related to Pres. Joe Biden’s proposal to not have a blanket ban of all transgender students participating in sports.
“This proposal from the Biden Administration to allow biological males to compete in girl’s and women’s sports is Washington overreach at its worst,” Morrisey said in a statement Friday. “Separating teams based on biological sex is a matter of basic fairness and common sense. Biden’s out of touch Department of Education will run roughshod over reasonable state laws like West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act. I will not stand idly by while this radical policy is implemented. My office will evaluate and pursue all legal options to block this scheme.”
Biden is proposing that no school, college or university that receives federal funding would be allowed to impose a “one-size-fits-all” policy that categorically bans trans students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Such policies would be considered a violation of Title IX.
Some exceptions could be made, however, and schools could develop team eligibility rules that could ultimately result in restrictions around trans athletes’ participation.
The proposal could become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark gender-equity legislation enacted in 1972. However, a long approval process is needed.
But to Morrisey, it is “common sense” that boys should not compete against girls in competitive sports
“This proposed rule ignores science and common sense,” Morrisey said. “This is taking away so many opportunities for female sports. In ignoring all of these, the administration is turning its back on decades of progress for women in sports. This proposed rule goes against biological females continuing to get a fair shake.”
Morrisey released the statement on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court decision on Thursday to not vacate a lower court’s injunction against the state enforcing a law passed in 2021 to base participation in team sports on natural gender.
House Bill 3293, the Save Women’s Sports Act, was signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice and said that sports participation at any public secondary school or state institution of higher education must be based on “biological sex,” prohibiting trans women and girls from participating on women’s athletic teams where competitive skill or contact is involved.
The case involved only one student in the state, a 12-year-old on a track and cross country team.
In wake of the injunction and the Supreme Court’s decision not to vacate the injunction, the state remains unable to enforce the law.
But Morrisey said the case is not over.
“This is a procedural setback, but we remain confident that when this case is ultimately determined on the merits, we will prevail,” he said Thursday. “We maintain our stance that this is a common sense law—we have a very strong case. It’s just basic fairness and common sense to not have biological males play in women’s sports.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
