West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a federal law allowing for a resumption of construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.
Morrisey on Monday became the latest elected official in West Virginia to file a brief with the Supreme Court in the pipeline case.
Morrisey, a Republican, is asking the high court to uphold Section 324 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, a bipartisan measured passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden. The federal measure allows for a restart of construction on the stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline project. The same law also stripped the 4th Circuit of Appeals in Richmond, Va., from jurisdiction over the case.
Construction was set to resume earlier this month on the natural gas pipeline project, until the latest stay was issued in the case by the Fourth Circuit of Appeals.
Morrisey argued Monday that the Fourth Circuit Court no longer has jurisdiction in the case.
“The Fourth Circuit court does not have jurisdiction to rule on this as Congress made it clear that the permits are approved, and any challenge to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 pertaining to the pipeline must be heard in the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,” Morrisey said. “The Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital to the survival of American energy independence and affects thousands of jobs in West Virginia — its completion is also critical to our national security, the urgent need is for it to be completed as soon as possible.”
Morrisey's filing with the high court says the intent of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 is "crystal clear."
“It’s well within Congress’s power to approve the permits and direct all the challenges to the act to the D.C. Circuit,” he said. “Non-completion denies West Virginia the plethora of much needed economic benefits.”
More than a dozen lawmakers and officials have filed, or are in the process of filing, an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in the case, including U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito-R.W.Va, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice.
Morrisey said completion of the 303.5-mile-long pipeline will reduce energy costs for millions of American homes and stimulate state economies, including West Virginia.
According to the America First Policy Institute, the pipeline is expected to provide an additional $45 million in annual tax revenue to West Virginia and Virginia, and have a delivery capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.
Capito predicted last week that the emergency appeal filed by Mountain Valley Pipeline with the U.S. Supreme Court will likely be heard by Chief Justice John Roberts.
There is no current timeline as to when Roberts will hear the case, but Capito said the company is seeking an expedited ruling so that construction on the piepline can resume before winter begins.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.