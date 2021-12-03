BLUEFIELD — Recruiting law enforcement officers remains a problem and has resulted in police departments becoming “revolving doors” for officers seeking better pay.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said this is a challenge around the country and it must be solved.
Morrisey addressed the issue Tuesday evening during a roundtable discussion with local government and law enforcement leaders in Bluefield.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow told Morrisey recruiting police officers was once easy because of the large pool of applicants, but that has changed.
“We can’t get the people we need to do this job anymore,” he said. “We are not getting recruits.”
Money is a big issue, he said, and it’s difficult to recruit people when they are taking on a dangerous job but get paid no more than many starting positions in big box stores.
With few recruits, police departments have become revolving doors for officers looking for higher pay, Dillow said. “When you don’t have them apply ,we are stealing from each other. It’s a revolving door that never gets fixed.”
“This is a huge challenge and we have seen it everywhere,” Morrisey said. “You don’t want to be cannibalizing each other. Swapping jobs doesn’t solve the problem.”
People who have already been in law enforcement for many years have a commitment, Dillow said, but others now looking for careers may not find the profession that attractive.
“We are going to have to take care of the people we have,” Dillow said, and if that happens the job may become more attractive, which is not the case now. “We’ve got to do something to change that perspective and it’s not just West Virginia, it’s everywhere.”
The outlook a recruit may have of the profession needs to be changed, he said, “then we’ll start getting those people back.”
“Talking about funding, that is probably going to be the biggest part because with everything that has happened you can go to the local Walmart and make as much as patrol guys are starting at now,” Dillow said. “Who is going to take the risk of strapping on a gun … not to mention the danger that goes with it? We’ve lost over 400 policemen in the country this year. That’s an astronomical number, the worst since 9/11.”
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said wages in the profession are not increasing enough to be attractive.
“What this has created is a little bit of a dog-eat-dog environment where everybody is swapping folks…” he said of the “complex” situation.
Marson said at some point the salary structure for police officers needs to be examined, adding that in West Virginia it is primarily a pay problem because residents are generally pro-police.
Marson said only five people recently responded to an opening at the Bluefield Police Department where “historically, we were up to 40 or 50 to 100 in the past.”
“That is a big challenge,” he said.
“When I talk to my colleagues across the country they are saying the exact same thing,” Morrisey said. “Everyone is hurting.”
Morrisey said there are a lot reasons for that.
“There is need for high quality workers who can fill those slots. But there also was a real negative effect from what happened last year with defund the police movement. I think a lot if people are not looking to go into the noble career of law enforcement … We’ve got to reverse that.”
Morrisey said 99 percent of people do the right thing and “you can’t judge” based on the “outliers.”
Dillow suggested a statewide recruitment effort that may entice people to look in the direction of law enforcement.
“No argument, the men in blue deserve all of our praise, financial support and backing,” Morrisey said. “I am all in… “
Morrisey said he is hopeful that financial settlements involving opioid lawsuits may mean more money for localities that can be spent on law enforcement.
However, a structure detailing how that money, which statewide will total at least tens of millions of dollars, can be spent is still in the process of being finalized.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.