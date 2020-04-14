RICHLANDS, Va. — A morning storm brought heavy rains Monday which closed streets and caused evacuations in the town of Richlands while closing some roads in McDowell County and bringing a series of power outages to southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Richlands residents who experienced flooding last February when the Clinch River overflowed its banks needed no persuading Monday morning when local authorities told them that they should evacuate. Many of the streets in Richlands, Va. were closed as the flood waters reached into the town. By about 12:40 p.m., the river had crested and the water was receding slowly.
“We’re holding in that same situation,” Lt. Gregg Reynolds of the Richlands Police Department said, adding that he did not know how high the flood had reached. “It’s going to start slowly going down.”
About four or five families totaling around 13 people were being housed at a Claypool Hill, Va. motel after the police department coordinated with the American Red Cross, Reynolds said.
Many of the same places which were flooded back in February were visited by high water again.
“Basically, everybody who got hit in February, they took the word early and got out on their own,” Reynolds said. “As soon as officers started going door-to-door early this morning, they did leave on their own; so we didn’t have to do any emergency evacuations or anything like that.”
Flood waters did get into some homes at East First Street.
“As far as anything else, we really don’t know at this time,” Reynolds stated.
Meanwhile, the water continued to recede early Friday afternoon. Most people who left the flood area were staying with family or friends until they could return to their homes, he said.
“It has peaked and it’s going down slowly,” Reynolds said at the police department. “We’re actually seeing signs of that just outside our door.”
According to a statement issued by the local police early Monday morniing, citizens are asked to adhere to any other requests or warnings posted by the National Weather Service or the police department.
The following roads were closed within the town of Richlands due to flooding: Matney Lane; River Road; Allegheny Street; Fourth Street; Buskil Avenue; Page Street; Patton Street; Prater Drive (at River Road intersection); Laramie Road; Shenandoah Avenue; Burnette Street; Patterson Street; Oriole Street; Critter-ville; Virginia Avenue; East First Street; and Pennsylvania Avenue.
The statement added that voluntary evacuations were recommended or were occurring in the Brooklyn Addition and East First Street area.
About 77 power outages were reported in the Raven area near Richlands, according to Appalachian Power.
A flood warning was issued Monday morning for McDowell County as well. County 911 Director Teresa VanDyke there were reports of high water blocking roads in areas such as Berwind and Yukon River Road. There were also “spotty” power outages which were caused by the storm.
Panther had about 826 outages along with 110 in Gilbert Creek, 425 in the Hampton area and another 16 in the Herndon area, according to Appalachian Power.
Mercer County had more reports of power outages. About 1,159 were reported in the Lashmeet and Matoaka area, and another 2,121 were in the vicinity including Bluewell, Montcalm, Rock and Bluefield.
