BLUEFIELD — Another dose of cold winter weather including snow and low temperatures bringing hazardous driving conditions is expected to reach the region Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.
Up to five inches of snow is possible Thursday evening when another winter weather system arrives over southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a hazardous weather outlook Tuesday afternoon for the Tazewell County, Va. area as well as Mercer County, Monroe County, Summers County and the Greenbrier County area.
A mix of rain and snow is expected Thursday with a high of 37 degrees, but the chance for snow increases from 50 percent to 80 percent as night approaches. Forecasters predicted “significant snowfall accumulations” starting Thursday night and into Friday morning that could cause hazardous driving conditions.
“Another low-pressure system is coming from the west and bringing deeper moisture, and it’s already going to be cold so most of that’s going to fall as snow,” said meteorologist Anita Silverman with the National Weather Service.
A low temperature of 11 degrees has been forecasted for Thursday evening.
Mercer County and most of southeast West Virginia should see between 3 to 5 inches of snow, Silverman stated. The western area of Greenbrier County should see slightly more snow. Tazewell County, Va. and the surrounding area could also see snow accumulations between 3 to 5 inches, she added.
