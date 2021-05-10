By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — Additional cases of the more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.
There are now 12 cases of the U.K. variant in Mercer County, which is up from 11 cases last week. McDowell County is now reporting 11 cases of the U.K. variant, which is up from eight cases last week. Monroe County is reporting five cases of the U.K. variant, which is up from four last week.
The McDowell County Health Department said in a statement Monday that laboratory results have revealed 11 known cases of the U.K. variant, also known as B.1.117.
“The B.1.117 variant, dubbed the U.K. variant because it is believed to have originated in the United Kingdom, is more contagious than the type of COVID that has been circulating,” the health department said in a statement Monday. “With the number of cases increasing in our county, we need to continue using all our tools to prevent another surge: Get vaccinated, wear masks in public, continue to social distance, and wash your hands frequently.”
The health department statement said initial studies suggest existing COVID vaccines provide protection against the U.K. variant.
In terms of active virus cases, Mercer County stood at 295 Monday, which is down from 311 active virus cases last week. McDowell County is reporting 110 active virus cases, which is up from 108 last week. Monroe County reported 58 active virus cases Monday.
In neighboring Virginia, health officials reported new virus-related deaths Monday in Giles and Buchanan counties. The number of virus associated deaths in Buchanan County has now climbed to 40 with Giles reporting 22 virus-related deaths.
The Virginia Department of Health also reported five new virus cases Monday in Tazewell County where the number of virus-associated deaths currently stands at 68.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
