ATHENS— A series of power outages have happened around Mercer County, leaving more than 6,000 people without power according to the Appalachian Power website.
The website's outage map showed four outages in Mercer centered mainly in the Athens area and affecting surrounding communities up through Summers County. Parts of Princeton were also included in the outages, reaching as far down as Oakvale.
A representative for Appalachian Power was unavailable for more information on Sunday afternoon. Some residents of Bluefield also reported power issues, although the map showed little to no overlap with the city.
The website gave an estimated restoration time of 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.