The screenshot of the Appalachian Power outage map shows four outages Sunday across Mercer County leading into Summers County, with Athens in the center of three. 

ATHENS— A series of power outages have happened around Mercer County, leaving more than 6,000 people without power according to the Appalachian Power website.

The website's outage map showed four outages in Mercer centered mainly in the Athens area and affecting surrounding communities up through Summers County. Parts of Princeton were also included in the outages, reaching as far down as Oakvale. 

A representative for Appalachian Power was unavailable for more information on Sunday afternoon. Some residents of Bluefield also reported power issues, although the map showed little to no overlap with the city. 

The website gave an estimated restoration time of 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening. 

