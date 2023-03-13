By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — The year 2022 was another success story for Southwest Virginia.
During the 12 month period, a projected 900 new jobs and more than $220 million in planned private investment were announced in the region. Those developments were highlighted in the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority’s annual report, which was provided to Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin earlier this month.
Combined, the projects are projected to create 709 new full-time and 191 new part-time jobs, according to VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher.
VCEDA Chairman Larry Mosley said in a press release that new project announcements in 2022 included the locations of Signco, Ronald Mark Associates and Blackstone Data Services to Tazewell County, as well as expansions by Appalachian Millworks & Cabinetry and AMR PEMCO in Tazewell County; the Coronado Global expansion in Buchanan and Tazewell counties; the K-VA-T Food Stores expansion and a new substance abuse rehabilitation facility in Dickenson County; and expansions by Polycap and Bates Family Farm in Russell County. Other new project announcements included business start-ups approved for funding through VCEDA’s Seed Capital Matching Grant program.
“Funding from VCEDA’s Seed Capital Matching grant program assisted 37 new business start-ups with 267 full-time and part-time jobs projected,” Mosley said in the prepared statement. “In 2022, VCEDA approved 54 loans and grants for $9,524,604 in new VCEDA funding.”
Additionally, Mosley said, VCEDA staff, who provide administrative assistance to the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority (CFX), worked in conjunction with the region’s federal legislators, raising $8.995 million in federal funding for the Virginia-side of the Coalfields Expressway project. The new four-lane corridor is considered a crucial component in the economic development future of Southwest Virginia.
“VCEDA is committed to its mission and crucial role in helping to diversify the region’s economy,” Mosley added. “We look forward to working with the governor’s office and the General Assembly to help our region continue to diversify and grow.”
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority was formed by the Virginia General Assembly in 1988 to enhance and diversify the economy of the seven-county, one-city coalfield region of Southwest Virginia, which includes the counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott and Wise and the city of Norton.
“Since VCEDA was formed, the region has seen the creation of tens of thousands of jobs and billions in private investment,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “The economic diversity index of the region has improved by more than 250 percent and the region’s unemployment rate has been cut by at least half.”
In 2022, VCEDA had 67 in-person and virtual prospect visits and fielded 218 inquiries about Southwest Virginia’s e-Region. It participated with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) in several events including marketing call trips to Indiana, Tennessee and Ohio. VCEDA, joined by local economic developers, also conducted a virtual call trip, talking with site location consultants about the region and also participated in a number of trade shows and conferences to promote the region, including Data Center World, the International Manufacturing Technology Show, SelectUSA and the Industrial Fabrics Association International Expo.
