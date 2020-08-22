TAZEWELL, Va. — COVID-19 spikes were reported in both Virginias on Saturday, most notably Tazewell and Monroe counties who both saw more than 20 new cases confirmed each.
Monroe County reported 26 new cases, raising its total to 57, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The county has seen a large outbreak recently since a long-term care facility, Springfield Center in Lindside, reported 27 positive tests among residents, 18 among staff and three hospitalizations by Thursday. It was not immediately clear on Saturday if the Monroe County surge was directly related to the Springfield Center outbreak.
Mercer County was not spared from the rising COVID-19 numbers either, as 8 more cases were reported on Saturday. This brings Mercer's total to 272, with 20 confirmed deaths resulting from the outbreak at the Princeton Health Care Center.
The McDowell County Health Department did not report any change on Saturday afternoon, leaving its total at 75. The two cases reported on Friday were attributed to community spread.
According to DHHR, West Virginia's total case count now stands at 9,185, which includes both probable and confirmed cases. Six new deaths were reported Saturday for a total of 176 COVID-19 deaths in the state. Five of those six deaths were residents of Logan County, which has become a large hotspot for the virus in recent weeks.
In Virginia, Tazewell County saw 21 new cases, raising its total to 169. According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), 11 people have now been hospitalized with the coronavirus throughout the pandemic, but no deaths have so far been reported.
Bluefield College reported 20 cases among its student athletes earlier in the week. 19 football players tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, and an additional case was found Thursday during testing of other athletic teams. The college shut down its in-person classes for the remainder of the week, switching to virtual instruction as the student athletes were quarantined.
Giles County also reported one new case on Saturday for a total of 35. The county has seen two hospitalizations from the virus, but no deaths.
Wythe County had four more cases added to its total, now 137, and one new hospitalization. According to VDH, Wythe has had three deaths and 16 hospitalizations from the virus so far.
Buchanan County's total increased by five for a total of 93 on Saturday. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported, leaving its numbers at one and six respectively.
Bland County, which has kept relatively low numbers throughout the pandemic, reported seven new cases according to VDH. With 38 total cases, Bland has only seen one hospitalization and no deaths thus far.
Across the Commonwealth, 112,072 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, including both probable and confirmed cases. Seven new deaths were reported by VDH, for a total of 2,443 dead as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The northern region of Virginia remains the largest source of the virus, with 17,531 cases reported in Fairfax County alone.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.