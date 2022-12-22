HURLEY, Va. — Commonwealth officials announced Wednesday that more than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund to people impacted by a flash flood in August 2021.
The relief payments are available to Virginia residents with real property damages caused by the flooding event occurring on Aug. 31, 2021, in Hurley, Va., which was subject to both a state declaration of emergency and federal Major Disaster Declaration.
“The destruction in Hurley after last year’s flood was devastating, but the community response has been inspiring,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “The creation of the Hurley Flood Relief Fund has enabled us to distribute necessary relief funding to Virginians in dire need, and given us a framework that will allow for relief funds to be delivered faster moving forward.”
The Hurley Flood Relief Program was created during the 2022 General Assembly session and provided $11.4 million in aid for the residents of the town of Hurley that were affected by the devastating flood event on Aug. 31, 2021, state officials said. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is partnering with the Buchanan County Department of Social Services (DSS) to administer this program and began accepting applications on Nov. 9.
“When disaster strikes communities, we need to ensure we are prepared to respond and quickly assist so those localities are not left behind,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “DHCD and their partners at DSS worked quickly to create and administer the Hurley Relief Fund, providing assistance at the state level and getting resources to these communities when they need it most.”
“I am pleased that the families impacted by the devastation of the Hurley flood will receive much needed relief,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “I would like to thank Delegate Will Morefield for his diligent work to secure funding for those impacted. This is a model initiative of the Commonwealth of Virginia that hopefully will assist victims of devastating flood disasters in the future.”
“This is excellent news, and I have been extremely impressed with the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Buchanan County Department of Social Services for their efforts to ensure the flood victims will receive the much needed assistance sooner than later,” said Delegate Will Morefield. “The program will serve as a model for future flood disasters.”
The funding provides relief in the form of claim payments to Virginia residents with property damages caused by the flooding event occurring after Aug. 1, 2021, but before Sept. 31, 2021.
Direct assistance is being distributed to eligible households and businesses whose properties sustained flood-related damage according to the guidelines of the program. To find out more information or to apply for the program, contact Buchanan County DSS at 276-935-6806.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
