TAZEWELL, Va. — A little more than 100 Tazewell County Schools students remained quarantined Friday after possible exposures to COVID-19 and about 35 school system employees stayed in quarantine as well.
The numbers of students and employees now staying in quarantine were unchanged Friday after Superintendent Christopher Stacy updated parents Wednesday about the number of COVID-19 cases and people in quarantine the school system was seeing, according to Lindsey Akers, the school system’s director of public relations.
Actively positive COVID-19 cases among students included three cases in the Tazewell area and two cases in the Bluefield, Va., area, according to Stacy. No cases among students had been reported as of Friday in the Richlands, Va. area.
The number of actively positive cases among school employees was not any higher than the student cases. The Richlands, Va. area had one case, the Tazewell, Va. area had two cases and five in the Bluefield, Va. area, Stacy said.
In the Richlands area, 16 students were under quarantine with another 45 in the Tazewell area, and 42 in the Bluefield, Va. area. for a total of 103 students.
Quarantined school system employees included three in the Richlands, Va. area, six in the Tazewell, Va. area and 26 in the Bluefield, Va. area, Stacy said.
Stacy said the school system is continuing to work closely with the Tazewell County Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health.
