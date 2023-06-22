BLUEFIELD — More than 1,500 applications for employment have been received to date for the new Omnis Building Technologies manufacturing plant in Bluefield, company officials said Wednesday.
“The response we have gotten is just overwhelming,” Jonathan Hodson, president of Omnis Building Technologies Bluefield, LLC, said.
All of the applications received are being considered for multiple categories, including managers, supervisors, daily shift workers and engineers.
The new $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility, is located at Exit 1 in Bluefield. Hodson said the company is still planning for a soft opening in the fourth quarter of this year, probably in the fall.
“The plant is proceeding extremely well,” Hodson said. “I would say we are about 90 percent done with the structure and the site work. We are so close to being completed that at this point we are sort of pivoting and moving closer to our hiring efforts right now.”
Work is continuing on the plant’s parking lot, along with interior work inside of the facility. But the goal is to have an initial shift working later this year, and then multiple shifts moving forward.
The plant will manufacture Composite Insulated Building units that will be used to create residential homes. The plan is to build 3,000 housing units a year in Bluefield. Components constructed at Omnis will be shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes, according to the company. Once delivered, they are turn-key homes.
City officials, and Hodson, believe some of the new homes assembled at the Bluefield plant will end up in Bluefield with Hodson calling it a “big goal” and a way to showcase the new turn-key homes to the community.
“We are very excited,” Hodson said. “It is very close to finish. I would consider us on the one-yard line. We are getting a lot of activity and a lot of activity on our internet (site). I couldn’t be more excited for the changes that are coming for Bluefield and the changes we are bringing for the housing community.”
The company is still hiring and accepting applications.
Jim Spencer, director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and economic development director for the city of Bluefield, said it is exciting to see the project nearing completion.
“It is a good news story for our area that is coming to fruition,” Spencer said. “It is a mega project. It’s massive. It is a 135,000 square-foot-facility.”
Spencer said Omnis Building Technologies also is the first official economic development project for the Interstate 77 Exit 1 corridor in Bluefield.
The city had been working for years to try to develop the I-77 corridor, and Spencer recalls pasts comments made on social media about setting up a “gas station” or convenience station at Exit 1.
“But I said why are we setting the bar so low?” Spencer said. “Why don’t we shoot for manufacturing that will pay $30 an hour?”
That determination to go big ultimately led to the Omnis project.
“It’s been a privilege to work with the Omnis folks,” Spencer said. “They are just top notch. I’m just thrilled to be a part of it. It’s just been a privilege.”
Spencer said the development of Exit 1 of I-77 will continue.
“We are not done in seeing development along John Nash on Exit 1 at 77,” Spencer said. “There are other projects we are actively pursuing to bring more development to John Nash.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
