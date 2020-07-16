BLUEFIELD — New opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 are being made available as the number of virus cases continued to rise Wednesday in both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed Wednesday in Mercer County. The county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 infections stood at 67.
Officials with the Mercer County Health Department estimated that 54 percent of the county’s new cases have occurred within the last three weeks.
According to the health department, about 59 percent of the cases to date are being attributed to community spread of the virus. The remaining cases are attributed to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and other out-of-state locations.
There also was still confusion in Mercer County regarding the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus. In its 5 p.m. update Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was still reporting 39 active virus cases with 28 recoveries. But in its 3 p.m. update, the Mercer County Health Department reported 38 recoveries and only 25 active virus cases.
As part of the state’s initiative to increase testing, the Mercer County Health Department in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the health department office in Green Valley on Friday, July 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free testing is available to all individuals of Mercer County, including asymptomatic individuals or those who have no signs or symptoms of the virus. Proof of insurance is not required, but those who are tested should bring an identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results.
Other health providers are offering opportunities for testing.
In Bluefield, drive-through testing for COVID-19 is being offered Tuesday, July 21 at Bluestone Family Practice off Cumberland Road, according to Quality and Risk Manager Susan Plumley, RN.
“You don’t have to have a doctor’s order,” she said. “You don’t have to be symptomatic and you really don’t have to have insurance.”
People who are insured are asked to bring their insurance cards, Plumley said, but people lacking insurance will not be turned away.
More than 200 people were tested July 7 at the Cumberland Road facility until the tests ran out, she recalled. The hope is to test around 300 people during this next opportunity for COVID-19 checking.
Virus numbers also continue to rise in other neighboring counties.
Tazewell County reported another new case Wednesday, bringing its cumulative total of infections to date to 34. And Buchanan County reported another two new virus cases Wednesday bringing its cumulative total to 48. Monroe County had 14 cases.
Virus-related hospitalizations also have been reported in Monroe County and Buchanan County.
The Virginia Department of Health also recently announced several free COVID-19 testing dates.
The Cumberland Plateau Health District will offer drive-thru testing this month at Food City store parking lots in Tazewell and Buchanan counties. Those who wish to be tested are urged to call their local health department to make an appointment. The Tazewell County Health Department can be reached at 276-988-5585 and the Buchanan County Health Department at 276-935-4591.
The health department said upcoming dates for the free COVID-19 testing include:
• Tuesday, July 21 – Claypool Hill Food City, 1135 Claypool Hill Mall Road, Cedar Bluff
• Thursday, July 16 – Vansant Food City, 18765 Riverside Drive, Vansant
• Thursday, July 23 – Vansant Food City,
• Tuesday, July 28 – Claypool Hill Food City
“Testing is important to monitor cases as we begin to re-open, so we can investigate, trace the contacts of those infected and mitigate the spread of illness,” Eleanor Cantrell, M.D., director of Cumberland Plateau Health District and LENOWISCO Health District, said when the new dates were announced. “Remember that the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and physical distancing. That’s how you protect yourself and those around you.”
