More tax rebates are coming to residents of Virginia.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the long-delayed state budget Thursday, which includes an additional $1 billion in tax relief for state residents.
“This budget is the result of what we can accomplish when we put politics down and choose conservative commonsense solutions and make critical investments to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family," Youngkin said. "I’m proud that we’re delivering on our promises to our veterans, our families, and fellow Virginians to lower the cost of living by providing an additional one billion dollars in tax relief on top of last year's historic four billion dollars."
The new budget calls for another round of tax refund rebates for state residents, up to $200 for single filers and $400 for married couples filing jointly.
It also reinstates the state-wide sales tax holiday for school supplies and clothing.
Area residents may recall that West Virginia had a sales tax holiday last month, but Virginia didn't.
The budget signed by the Republican governor also increases the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for married filers and provides tax relief to more veterans by eliminating the age restriction on military retirement income tax relief.
The General Assembly's regular session ended earlier this year without an agreement on the state's two-year spending budget. Tensions are high in Richmond with both the Virginia House and Senate back up for grabs this November.
Republicans currently control the House and Democrats control the Senate.
The budget signed by Youngkin Thursday also provides:
• $653.3 million in aid for K-12 education and schools divisions.
• $418.3 million to fight learning loss and chronic absenteeism.
• $152.3 million is to hire more support staff for students and teachers.
• $6.7 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars to expand the Virginia Literacy Act to grades 4 through 8.
• $54.6 million from the General Fund to give teachers and other school staff a 2 percent raise starting on January 1, 2024.
• $155.6 million in new spending for mental health services.
• $58 million to create crisis receiving centers and crisis stabilization units.
• $34 million for permanent supportive housing and housing for individuals with serious mental illness.
• $18 million devoted to the victims of the Southwest Virginia floods that occurred in 2022.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
