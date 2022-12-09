We again visit the well of apparent supernatural happenings with another literary analogy.
Until the 1950s, there stood on North Walker Street a home named “Aspenwold,” built in the early years of Princeton by early attorney and merchant David Hall. It was one of the few buildings not destroyed by the May 1, 1862 burning of Princeton by Confederate troops and served as a hospital for wounded Federal soldiers.
H.W. Straley II wrote an article about the house which ran in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in the late 1920s and later was submitted by Margaret Ann Scott for the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
I’ll do a more in-depth examination of the article later but the relevant story for this particular column was that of a Mr. MacFaddin, a lodger at the house for some time before the war.
According to Straley, the visitor was a well-built, tall and handsome man about 50 years of age missing the index finger on his right hand. He apparently traveled extensively and appeared educated and cultured.
He claimed to be in the public service of some occult character which he kept shrouded and hidden as to the exact nature of such service. His eyes appeared to be of a haunted, hunted man and he was restless, but presented the demeanor of a well-bred gentleman at all times.
After being placed in a room above the dining room with the only access being a covered and protected stairway leading from the porch between the two buildings to a narrow hallway above, MacFaddin retired for the night.
It was the third day after his arrival that his conduct peculiarities became noticeable. He became morose and noncommittal isolating himself as much as possible. He would go into the nearby forests for hours stealthily reappearing at meals. He would jump at the slightest unusual noise, which placed him on the defensive,.
On the fourth night, Miss Mollie Hall, tending to her ailing mother, heard MacFaddin arguing with another man. The words from the former were “You shall hound my steps no longer” while the latter responded in a low and muted tone. The door to the chamber was locked as was MacFaddin’s habit but there was heard an angry altercation with indistinguishable words between two men.
An examination of the outside window revealed the shadows of two men, MacFaddin and a shorter, heavier man, each holding a revolver.
The next morning, MacFaddin appeared for breakfast appearing nervous, pale and haggard. He ate little and, upon rising from the table, lit his pipe and strolled into the woods.
Mollie told her father and brothers about the previous night and they went to the room to reconnoitre. The room had furniture topsy-turvy as if an altercation had occurred and a handkerchief with the initials “J.K” was found. Evidently, a stranger had spent the night with MacFaddin but how did he escape and what was his mission?
They decided not to question him but remain on the alert. MacFaddin was methodical and uniformly retired early to his room. He appeared to be afraid of the dark.
The next night was uneventful save for a 2 a.m. appearance by MacFaddin where he dressed, examined his gun and walked back and forth frequently before the south window. Finally he returned to bed. The next morning, he appeared more talkative and genial than usual.
Next time, we’ll come to the tragedy and the aftermath of it.
