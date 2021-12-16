BLUEFIELD — More than 30 dilapidated structures in Mercer County have been identified to date for demolition, and at least a dozen have already been razed.
The county has incurred little to no expense so far with the demolitions, according to county commissioner Greg Puckett.
A dilapidated buildings committee was organized by the commission this past summer, and a building officer was hired and charged with the task of locating, and ultimately removing, unsafe eyesores across the county.
The dilapidated buildings committee met again Wednesday, and during that meeting nine additional properties were identified for removal.
“The county has spent no money to date,” Puckett said of the demolitions. “I am 90 percent confident that we haven’t spent a dime on infrastructure removal.”
Instead, the cost of removing the structures has been handled by the property owners, Puckett said.
“The owners have been completely responsible, and have done the right thing,” Puckett said. “There have been probably a dozen structures removed.”
More structures identified by the committee will be removed in the future. Puckett said the committee is attempting to work with all of the affected property owners.
“We work with the land owners to give them time,” he said. “If they feel they cannot adequately solve the issue we will give them a little more time to work with it.”
Puckett said most of the property owners contacted to date have been cooperative.
“It’s working great,” he said of the dilapidated structures committee. “I want to commend the people who are working in the community for making it better.”
— Contact Charles Owens at bdtonline.com
