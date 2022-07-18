PRINCETON – American Rescue Plan grants helping pay for a child service’s expansion, programs for families, removing obsolete dams and buying a new fire tanker truck were among the grant applications approved recently by the Mercer County Commission.
During the county commission’s monthly meeting on July 12, the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District (PSD) received $379,878 from the county’s ARP funds to help pay for two new generators. The PSD would contribute $100,000 to the purchase.
Receiving the generators will help the PSD maintain water and sewer service at its facilities if the district experiences a power outage.
A $404,541 grant presented to the Oakvale Road PSD will go toward constructing sewer service extensions for 63 customers in the Hilltop Drive area and the area around the intersection of Halls Ridge Road and Shadow Wood intersection. The total project will cost is about $3.68 million.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners considered other American Rescue Plan grant applications for approval.
The first application that was discussed was from the Mercer County Public Service District, which is seeking $1.5 million to fund a McComas/Pinnacle water project. County Commissioner Bill Archer said the long-term project would replace water lines in the community, and help replace the current wastewater treatment plant that was built in 1980.
The community currently has an “almost pure” water source located behind Pinnacle School, but residents are concerned about a surface mine above this source, Archer said. There are also no hydrants in the area.
“No matter what we do on this particular project, this is going to take years,” Archer said. “But those people have an immediate need.”
Other funding sources for a MccComas/Pinnacle water project could be available. County Commission President Gene Buckner said he had spoken online with two EPA officials who were interested in the project, and “it didn’t seem there would be a problem getting grant funding.”
The application was tabled until the Mercer County PSD could apply for grants. The project will be discussed again at a later meeting.
Commissioners then unanimously approved a $125,000 grant for Mercer County Child Protect. The grant will help Child Protect add 1,250 square feet to its facility so it can expand its therapy programing and have more space for its interdisciplinary investigation team.
Mercer County has the highest rate of child abuse in West Virginia, and West Virginia has the highest rate in the nation, Commissioner Greg Puckett said. Providing the ARP grant is “a great opportunity” to deal with these high child abuse rates, he added.
“I agree,” Archer said. “It is an incredible organization.”
In another ARP grant, the commissioners unanimously approved $350,000 to help the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department purchase a new tanker truck. Chief David Thompson Sr. said the department’s current tanker, a 1986 model, has a 1,000 gallon tank that has been repaired three times. The new tanker will have a 2,500 gallon capacity.
This tanker will be available for firefighting anywhere in the county, Thompson said. If the department did not receive the grant, it would have to lease the tanker.
Making payments for 10 to 15 years would cut the amount of money that could be spent on new firefighting gear.
Thompson said later that the new tanker has been ordered, and should arrive by early 2024. The new tanker could be donated to the fire training center in Princeton, he added.
The next ARP grant the commissioners unanimously approved was $176,072 for the Children’s Home Society. This grant will help support the organizations foster care and mentoring programs. Archer recused himself from the vote because he serves on its board of directors. During the pandemic, the society saw a reduction in the number of foster parents.
“To me, this is another way of taking care of our kids,” Buckner said.
In another grant, the commissioners unanimously approved $40,000 to help buy an emergency generator for the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The department’s quarters also serve as a community center that can provide emergency shelter.
“This is a no-brainer and a modest request,” Archer said.
The commission also approved a $200,000 ARP grant for the Bluewell Public Service District to help remove an obsolete dam. The Bluewell PSD needs $800,000 to remove two dams in its system.
