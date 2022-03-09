BLUEFIELD — At least 1,350 dilapidated structures in Mercer County are targeted in a joint initiative to take advantage of the $30 million the state plans to set aside for a demolition program.
Bluefield, Princeton and the county have been working together to pinpoint the structures and present the state with a cost-effective and organized plan to get started when funds are available.
Last week, officials were given a chance to showcase the plan to state Auditor JB McCuskey, who visited Bluefield for a meeting and tour.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson told the city’s board of direcrtors Tuesday McCuskey was impressed with the joint project, which can reduce the cost of a demolition by 50 percent or more if done in bulk.
“We spent three hours laying out the plan (with McCuskey),” Marson said, with county, Bluefield and Princeton officials on hand. “The whole premise of that discussion was to lay out for the auditor, who is going to be the quarterback and is responsible for the program, that Mercer County has a good system and we’ve got the right folks to implement the program.”
Marson said everyone is working together to submit a joint proposal.
“Hopefully, Mercer County will the first one to test drive this for the state,” he said.
That makes sense on another level because the county was already ahead of the game in demolition projects.
“Between what Princeton, the county and Bluefield has done, Marson said the county is leading the state in many ways in taking down dilapidated structures, with more than 1,000 already demolished in the last eight to nine years.
“Our code enforcement team has done a phenomenal job,” he said.
Marson said it was a “very productive meeting.”
“I think Mercer County put a great foot forward to help enable us to get some of that funding,” he said. Marson has said the cost of tearing down just one building is about $8,000, but if many are done as a package project that cost can drop to $3,000 to $5,000.
Mayor Ron Martin said McCuskey was “surprised” with the progress that has been made here, how much had been done and how organized it is.
Martin said McCuskey said he had “no idea” a group of municipalities was already doing what Mercer County is doing and it “solidified” with him the state is on the right track with this program.
Martin also praised city GIS specialist Brandon Saddler who put all the dilapidated structure data together to be seen on the city’s website.
“He is the unsung hero,” Martin said. “The state auditor was blown away with the data Brandon put together …”
The dilapidated structure demolition legislation, called the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act, has passed the Senate and is now in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill also helps streamline the legal process of taking over dilapidated property in order for it to be demolished.
In a related move in the city, the board also on Tuesday approved the second and final reading of a change in the city code that added another option for the city to try to collect expenses from property owners for demolishing dilapidated structures.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said a tax lien on the property was the only option but the change adds the ability for the city to file a civil suit against the property owner as well.
Heltzel said Clarksburg has done this and it has been verified through case law.
“Everything has been approved and has been upheld in court,” he said. “It seems to be pretty sound.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance that continues to allow archery deer hunting in city limits, but only with a permit issued by the Bluefield Police Chief.
Chief Dennis Dillow said the addition of the permit requirement to the ordinance was needed because more deer are in the city and deer should not be hunted and shot in neighborhoods were houses are too close together.
Dillow said that can not only create a safety hazard, but also cause problems when a wounded deer dies in someone else’s yard, and that can be an unwanted intrusion and sight for many residents.
It will still be permissible to hunt deer in the city during the state archery season, but now anyone who has permission to hunt on private land or the owner of the land must obtain a permit from Dillow, who will visit the property to make sure it is a safe place to hunt.
Failure to do so will be a misdemeanor.
• Heard from city Engineer Kerry Stauffer that work on the Grant Street Bridge continues as the “sublevel” work may wrap up by late March.
That work includes abutment and pier foundations.
Residents will soon be able to see the above ground work start, he added.
The 312-ft. new span should be completed by late summer.
• Heard from Jim Spencer, city economic and community development director and head of the BEDA (Bluefield Economic Development Authority), that BEDA has filed for a grant to develop a training program for broadband jobs related to working with fiber optics.
Spencer said that with infrastructure money aimed at bringing broadband to every community, there is a shortage of fiber optic technicians.
“The goal will be to have in-person training (followed by national certification),” he said, with all of the paperwork involved in the application for the grant under way now.
Bluefield, Lewisburg and Summersville may host the training.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
