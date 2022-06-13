Bluefield Daily Telegraph
LEWISBURG – Medical cannabis patients in West Virginia will have another opportunity this week to sign up for assistance.
The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host a public sign-up event for medical cannabis patients from 9 a.m to 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 273 Coleman Drive in Lewisburg.
Although a medical cannabis facility is now open in Princeton, and one will be opening soon in Bluefield, there are no current public sign-up events scheduled for Mercer County.
Patients attending the Lewisburg public-sign up event who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:
• Completed patient certification form.
• Driver’s license or state ID.
• Proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill.
• $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order.
Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:
• At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries.
• Valid photo ID.
• Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration.
• Debit card with sufficient funds to pay a $135 evaluation fee (no other payment form will be accepted).
Patients who have a household income of 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event, OMC officials said.
If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide the most recent W2, pay stubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.
Appointments are strongly encouraged, and they may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090, OMC officials said.
Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained statewide as dispensaries are still continuing to open across West Virginia.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
Patients are not permitted to smoke medical cannabis, OMC officials said.
In addition to the Lewisburg event, eligible West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at omc.wv.gov. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.
To date, OMC has received 10,031 patient applications for medical cannabis.
For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov or call the DHHR at 304-558-0684.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
