BLUEFIELD — After the state’s second confirmed case of COVID-19 was found in Mercer County, a wave of closures is flooding through the area.
On March 18, the second case of coronavirus in the mountain state was confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Due to this case being located in Mercer County, museums, banks and state-affiliated organizations are temporarily closing their doors.
Effective March 19, regional offices of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) closed its doors to the public. According to a release from the DMV, many acts of business within the office can be done either online or by mail.
DMV services available online include driving license renewal, vehicle registration renewal, duplicate license request, duplicate vehicle registration decals, printing driving records and checking your driver’s license status, according to the release.
Expiration for driver’s licenses, vehicle registration and instructional permits is also being extended at this time. These registrations that would expire in March of April of 2020 will be extended for three months past their expiration date printed on the document.
According to the release, though these expiration dates have been extended, the DMV will continue to renew these documents as they come in by mail.
Also following the suggestions of President Donald Trump and W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice, many churches in the area are also closing their doors. According to a release from Pastor Stephen Janning, of Princeton’s First Christian Church, churches in Princeton are closing.
Janning, a member of the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association, stated in the release that after meeting, the association is canceling in church services for the “next couple of weeks.”
Though churches, including Janning’s, are closing their doors, many churches are offering online services and information, according to the release.
“As a group we are honoring the president’s request and placing foremost the safety of our church members and the community,” Janning said in the release.
For information on church services, Janning suggested church members contact their church for further information. Though doors will be closed, Janning expressed that churches in the area are still looking to aid those in need, this information can be obtained by calling your church.
Also in Princeton, Veterinary Associates (VA) is also changing its services. While not closing their doors completely, as animal care is still needed, a release states that they will not be accepting public entry to the building.
Guidelines that are given in a release from VA include pet owners remain either in their vehicle or outside of the hospital once arriving. Once outside of the building guests are requested to call VA and inform them of their arrival.
Those that are picking up animal medication or food are also asked to call the office once arriving outside and a member will deliver the items to the car, the release said.
Those that believe they enter the building are asked to call the office and speak with the hospital manager, veterinarian or medical director. Pet owners that are feeling ill are asked by VA staff to have a healthy friend or family member bring the pet to the office on the owner’s behalf.
The Mercer Mall closed at the end of the business day on Thursday. Don Ershig of Ershig Properties Inc., said “Per the official public address by Governor Justice today concerning the out break of the COVID-19 in the state of West Virginia this is to inform Mercer Mall will comply with the closure of the Mall at the end of business today March 19, 2020 until such time it is considered safe for all normal business operations to resume. The health and safety of our patrons. retailers, and staff is our upmost concern.”
Other closures in Princeton include Appalachian Coffee House and Totally Glazed. Both businesses are closed until further notice.
Across the state line, in Virginia, the Crab Orchard Museum is also altering their hours of operation. From March 19 to March 31, the museum will be closed to the public, according to a release from the museum.
All events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For the two after school programs have been rescheduled for April 23, for cartridge rolling, and April 30, for candle making, the release said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.