BLUEFIELD — The annual Community Christmas Tree received a $150 donation on Saturday to inch closer to this year’s $40,000 goal.
Sign-ups on Saturday resulted in the registration of 122 children, according to Michelle Colley a volunteer, totaling this year’s registrations thus far to 376. Through the annual program, less fortunate children will receive a very merry Christmas.
“Without Little Jimmie, some of these kids wouldn’t have a Christmas. It really touches our hearts. Some come in here and they don’t have anything,” volunteer Irene Farmer said.
During sign-ups parents and guardians need to only produce the child’s Medicaid, CHIP, or WIC card. Then gift requests are taken for the children to make sure that their voices are heard. These requests are then collected where volunteers shop for the children later on.
“We try to get as close as we can to what they want,” Farmer said.
“The shopping is really fun. This helps our community and people who are less fortunate,” volunteer Rhonda Thompson said.
The campaign, which is sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph ensures that less fortunate boys and girls in the area are given the happy Christmas that they deserve. At the party, which will be held on December 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College student center, children will be given a bag with a toy, gloves, a book and more.
Within the well known red bags, children receive their gift requests and lasting memories.
“When you give them that bag their face lights up. It’s so beautiful,” Farmer said.
While the party has been held at the Herb Simms center for many years this year’s party had to be relocated. The center’s new operator, Bluefield College, was looking to aid the Bluefield Daily Telegraph but the space was not available.
To reach this year’s goal $28,738.82 is still needed from generous hearts seeking to play a part in children having a happy holiday season.
Those wishing to donate to the Community Christmas Tree Fund can do so by sending checks made out to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701. Donations can also be dropped off to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield.
Beginning balance: ............................ $11,111.18
In memory of Captain Mike Thompson USMC by Zane and Don Rice ..............$50.00
In loving memory of William J and Hazel F Proffitt ............. $100.00
Daily Total: .........$150.00
Ending balance: .....................$11,261.18
