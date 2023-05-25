PRINCETON — State grant money is helping pay for projects which will expand opportunities for hiking in Mercer County not only for avid hikers and a new grant could make trails along Brush Creek more accessible and help people wanting to know more about preserving wetlands.
The Mercer County Commission has approved an agreement to apply for a $300,000 a West Virginia Division of Highways Recreational Trails Program grant that would help pay for work on the Bluestone River Trails project.
“We were told that grant would be available about two weeks ago,” Bill Archer, president of the Mercer County Commission, said after Tuesday’s meeting. “And when we submitted the request, just the overview of what our plans were, we were notified in two days that we were approved to apply.”
Entities seeking a WVDOH Recreational Trails grant must fill out an intent to apply form, according to County Administrator Vicky Reed.
“And they have to approve that, and then you can apply,” Reed stated.
“We hadn’t ever received a response that quickly, which really surprised me,” Archer added. “We have been successful on two previous grants, and one of them is about to go to bid.”
One $150,00 grant from the WVDOH Recreational Trails Program is being utilized – the work it’s supporting is almost ready for bids – and a second $150,000 grant is pending, Archer said. If the county receives the new $300,000, it will be used for another part of the hiking trail system.
“We’re partnering with this in a kind of unique situation,” Archer said. “We’re partnering with the Nature Conservancy, the Camp Creek State Park of the Division of Natural Resources and the DOH since they’re the sponsor of this grant. We’re working together in order to enhance the trail system from the existing pavilion at Brush Creek Falls and send it all the way down to White Oak Creek Falls; so during that process we’ve gotten an easement.”
This easement would extend along Brush Creek to the confluence of Brush Creek and the Bluestone River, and it extends almost another mile down to White Oak Creek Falls, he said.
The first $150,000 grant will be spent on making improvements along the trail. There will be almost 3 miles of trails along Brush Creek.
“We’re going to increase the safety of some narrow areas there,” Archer said. “One feature we’re going to do is preserve some exposed wooden railroad ties that were from the mountain logging railroad that went through that area as an historic thing. And we’re also partnering with the Mercer County CVB (Convention & Visitors Bureau) on the signage and other things along the trail to help finding it. It’s going to take a while, but it’s getting close to being ready to go out to bid.”
The second $150,000 grant will be used for trail work on a privately-owned site. The county is working with the owner, Archer said.
“The proposal for the second grant is create a small ADA accessible grant area that will extend approximately 300 to 400 yards, but would expose people to a waterfalls and also to the possibilty of being able to do some fishing in there,” he said. Creating an ADA-approved project which will allow people to go right to the water’s edge will be expensive.
Archer said the $300,000 grant would help develop a smaller section of trail along Brush Creek that does not currently exist.
“We’re going to build it, but we’re going to build it in a way that preserves and provides an educational component for people to have better understanding of wetlands and also to try to restart some of the native vegetation, much of which in that area had been destroyed as a result of the actions of the big sawmill that was there for years,” he said. “So we’re going to try and restore some of the plant life that should have been there at the turn of the 20th Century and the early 1900s before the developments there.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
