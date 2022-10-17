By STAFF REPORTS
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has released $749.9 million to West Virginia for 12 programs to support investment in infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements using funding from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill, backed by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was signed into law last year by President Joe Biden.
The latest funding awards go directly to West Virginia, providing transportation leaders within the state the flexibility to continue rebuilding roads and bridges.
“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press release. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
The 12 programs funded last week and their appropriations are:
• $329,005,799 to National Highway Performance program
• $160,056,875 to Surface Transportation block grant
• $35,195,423 to Highway Safety Improvement program
• $2,111,485 to Railway-Highway Crossings program
• $15,917,981 to Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality program
• $2,290,505 to Metropolitan Planning
• $15,458,985 to National Highway Freight program
• $14,271,738 to Carbon Reduction program
• $16,227,989 to PROTECT Formula program
• $9,730,285 to National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program
• $40,023,919 to Appalachian Development Highway System
• $109,616,748 to Bridge Formula program
Buttigieg said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes the single largest dedicated investment in infrastructure since the development of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s and 1960s.
In fiscal year 2023, West Virginia will receive a total of $109.6 million in Bridge Formula funding to address highway bridge needs. The funding is available to improve the condition of about 1,460 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 4,145 bridges in fair condition in the state, which are at risk of falling into poor condition.
Nationwide, $59.9 billion in fiscal year 2023 formula funding was sent to states, representing an increase of $15.4 billion as compared to fiscal year 2021, the last fiscal year before the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was implemented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.