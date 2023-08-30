BLUEFIELD — Despite higher gas prices, more area residents are expected to travel over the long Labor Day weekend.
According to the AAA travel agency, the average for regular unleaded gasoline in West Virginia is $3.65 a gallon. Neighboring Virginia was slightly lower at $3.61 a gallon. The national average is higher at $3.82 a gallon.
AAA said Tuesday that Labor Day weekend travel is expected to be busier this year than in 2022 with more traveling both by road and air.
In anticipation of increased traffic volumes this week, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Tuesday it was suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Sept. 1, until noon Tuesday, Sept. 5.
According to AAA booking data, flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises are all up over 2022.
The agency said Thursday, Aug. 31, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., is expected to be the busiest time on the roads during the long Labor Day weekend. Friday, Sept. 1, is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
AAA said last year it responded to 640 emergency roadside service calls in West Virginia over the Labor Day weekend, with more than half of those calls requiring a tow. Rescue crews are gearing up for what is anticipated to be an even busier weekend this year, Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass, said.
“Drivers who have flexibility in planning are encouraged to travel at off-peak hours before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.,” Weaver Hawkins said in a prepared statement.
Weather shouldn’t be a factor for holiday travel, at least not locally.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., is predicting dry conditions and seasonal temperatures through the long holiday weekend for the region.
Precipitation from the hurricane that is expected to impact Florida as early as today isn’t expected at this time to impact the area.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
