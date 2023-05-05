BLUEFIELD — More drop off points have been added to a food and supply drive for a local pet rescue that works to help the many homeless cats that can be found throughout the region.
Bland County State Farm agent April Lusk has teamed up with Second Chance for Cats to raise funds and supplies from May 1 to 20 during National Pet Month.
Second Chance for Cats will be using the proceeds to help care for the cats and kittens at the rescue. Second Chance for Cats is a nonprofit organization that helps spay and neuter homeless felines, and then adopt, relocate or release them. Their goal is to reduce the free-roaming cat population in Bluefield and the surrounding areas.
Several area businesses have agreed to serve as a location where supplies can be dropped off. Grants Supermarket at the Athens Crossroads in Princeton and the Grants Supermarket in Bluewell have been added to the list of places where donations can be accepted, Lusk said Thursday.
Other locations were food and supplies can be left include April Lusk State Farm in Bastian, Va. They can also be dropped off at Interior Motives, Cole Harley Davidson and Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield. In Princeton, donations can be left at Bill Cole Subaru, Kroger, Friendship Hyundai of Princeton and Ramey Princeton.
Every donation is appreciated, but the following items are especially needed: Purina cat chow (in the blue bag), Purina kitten chow (in the yellow bag), Friskies canned food, Fancy Feast kitten canned food, treats, scoopable kitty litter, cat toys, cat towers and scratching posts, Lusk said. They also accept clean aluminum and ink cartridges to recycle.
Monetary donations help cover the cost of medical care and fund neutering and spaying for cats and caring for them prior to their adoption. Donations can be mailed to Second Chance for Cats 874 Littlesburg Rd, Bluefield, WV 24701 or through PayPal (Giving and fees are covered by PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1605783 on the internet.
For more general information about Second Chance for Cats and what they do for Bluefield and their surrounding communities, visit http://secondchanceforcats.org/
Volunteers are always wanted at the rescue as well, Lusk said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
