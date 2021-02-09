CHARLESTON — A “flood” of COVID-19 vaccines may start coming into West Virginia soon as companies are expected to increase production.
“Pfizer is ramping up and jumping up big time in a short period of time,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing. “Right behind that, you have Johnson & Johnson (which is now in the approval process). I think you will see a day come very soon where you will see a flood of vaccines available. We will get it in people’s arms like you can’t imagine.”
Justice said the state has already administered about 325,000 doses (including both first and second shots) and he hopes to be “really rolling in the state of West Virginia” by March 15, the goal date he had set at one time for more widespread availability of the vaccine.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) also said in a recent interview that increased production and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine availability will have a huge impact soon.
“Hopefully you will starting seeing an increase here in February and it will continue to increase as we see different companies such as Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca coming online in production,” he said. “By the end of February and into March it will be gangbusters, (which) is what we are told.”
Another piece of the puzzle has been the extra doses from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which will be distributed directly to pharmacies for administration.
These doses are above and beyond the state’s routine allotment, which is now up to almost 30,000 a week, but far short of the 125,000 a week needed.
Justice said Walgreens is initially the only pharmacy chain participating and will get 5,800 doses.
But a question arose last week on how the logistics of that will work in the state’s coordinated and centralized preregistering mechanism that is now in place to make sure everyone who is preregistered and eligible to get a dose receives an appointment.
Maj. Gen. (retired) James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force for the state, said Monday that situation has been worked out with Walgreens.
It has taken a “great deal of coordination with Walgreens,” he said, but the pharmacy chain will be getting the names of those who are due a vaccine from Everbridge, the state’s preregistration system.
Walgreens is “fully integrating” with Everbridge and will, for now, contact those who are on the list for a dose.
Hoyer said the state is now notifying residents who are due for a shot, telling then where and when to go, and will at some point also notify those who will go to Walgreens for the shot as the full integration of lists take place.
“Continue to preregister,” he said. “It helps us plan. It helps us to report and identify target populations.”
Currently, those residents 65 and over are the primary focus of the vaccine administration, but residents must be registered through Everbridge to get an appointment for the vaccine. Preregistration can be done online at vaccinate.wv.gov.
“Be patient with us as we continue to improve the system going forward,” Hoyer said.
Justice also said the state’s COVID numbers continue to improve, with the number of active cases, new positive cases and hospitalizations on a steady downward trend.
As of Monday, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported only 398 new cases, 15,577 active cases, 375 hospitalized and 107 in ICU.
As a comparison, in early January new cases were averaging well over 1,000 a day, the number of active cases hit almost 30,000, hospitalizations peaked at 818 and COVID patients in ICU peaked at 219.
Deaths continue to grow, but at a smaller pace, with a total of 2,131 as of Monday.
Mercer County has topped 4,000 in the total number of cases, standing at 4,015, but only 524 are active cases, according to the Mercer County Health Department, with a total of 93 deaths.
In early January, the county was being inundated with cases and active cases at one point hit 1,700.
Tazewell County is the only county locally to report a new COVID related death on Monday, bringing the total number to 36, with a total number of positive cases at 3,063. The number of active cases is not available.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
