BLUEFIELD — More greatly-appreciated donations arrived Monday for the Community Christmas Tree fund drive, but the goal is still thousands of dollars away from the $40,000 needed to help hundreds of area children have a joyous Christmas.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree has for 102 years helped area children who might otherwise have nothing under their Christmas tree or in their stockings on Christmas morning. The program helps these children by giving them a holiday party and gift bags filled with presents such as toys, food, cold-weather gear, a book and more.
Gift bags are being prepared for 400 children this year. The generosity of donors make the Community Christmas Tree possible every year by providing the funds needed to fill each gift bag. Volunteers organize and run the Community Christmas Tree, so the money from these contributions is spent on purchasing the presents that go into each of the red bags.
Parents and guardians who signed up children were told that this year’s Little Jimmie Party will be held at the Bluefield State College Student Union. The party will take place Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
For years the party was held at the Herb Sims Center along Stadium Drive, but a new location was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College. Officials at Bluefield College were eager to work with the Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and the gift bag distribution was no longer available.
When the new venue was announced, Editor Samantha Perry praised the student union’s facilities and said that having the party there will give local children an opportunity to visit a college campus.
Two local musicians, Bill Archer and Karl Miller, are planning to perform a Christmas show featuring favorite holiday songs at this year’s Little Jimmie party.
People wanting to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance: ....................$11,361.18
• Anonymous, ........$50.00
• Everette Rast, ..$100.00
• Maxine and Frankie,
..............................$100.00
• Count Yorga Theater Society, ........................$60.00
Daily total: ............$310.00
Total to date: ...$11,671.18
