WELCH – What caused a fatal fire early Thursday afternoon in McDowell County had not been determined Friday by investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.
The Welch Volunteer Fire Department, Gary Volunteer Fire Department and Kimball Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched about 12:31 p.m. to Havaco. One adult, a 50-year-old man, died in the fire, according to a statement Friday from the Fire Marshal's Office. Other people at the scene were accounted for. The Black Diamond Highway was closed while firefighters contained the blaze.
The victim's named had not been released as of Friday.
A cause of the fire could not be determined by fire marshal's investigators due to the damage the house received during the fire.
