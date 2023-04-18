BLUEFIELD — More dilapidated structures are scheduled to come down this month in the city of Bluefield as a list of almost 40 residential and commercial structures await demolition.
The city of Bluefield received a $1.5 million grant last year from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to demolish structures within its boundaries. Another $1.5 million was awarded to Mercer County and another $275,000 to the city of Princeton.
“We’re going through about 40 homes and buildings, residential and some commercial,” said City Manager Cecil Marson. “We’re excited because it will be our third installment in the program, and we’re very appreciative of the DEP.”
The city started its first round of demolitions funded by the DEP during a ceremony in October 2022 at Hill Avenue above the Bluefield State University. Dilapidated structures located across the city have been scheduled for demolition. Many of the homes and buildings coming down have been deemed eyesores that impact local property values and become havens for rodents and criminal activity as well as safety hazards.
“It’s great,” Marson said of the program. “It’s cleaning up a lot of the area. We appreciate the DEP for the funding, and it’s just a great thing for the whole county.”
Each phase of demolitions goes through a process with the city. First, the phase is opened for bids from contractors interested in doing the work. Then there is a pre-bid period, then the bids are opened and discussed by the City Board of Directors, Marson said.
The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for April 20. The hope is to begin the new phase of demolitions later this month, he said.
People with questions about the program can call the City of Bluefield Code Enforcement Department at 304-327-2401 Extension 2457.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
