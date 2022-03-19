PRINCETON — Climbing grocery prices and high prices for gasoline are pressuring minimum wage earners and sending more of them to human service agencies offering help with food and utilities.
Requests for food assistance have been “pretty level” at the Bluefield Union Mission, but people working for minimum wage have found that gas prices and increasing utility costs have created a challenge, said Executive Director Craig Hammond. They have been working to stretch their small paychecks.
“They really do, and the costs with inflation has really affected them, especially with food prices,” Hammond said. “I’ve noticed myself that since of the first of the year, I’ve been buying more plant-based food like vegetables. I’m not a vegetarian, but heading in that direction.”
The Union Mission has a system in which people needing help with gasoline if they are taking family members out of the area for special medical care that is not locally available, but new technology has been reducing the number of requests, Hammond said.
“However, with telemedicine and WVU’s presence in our community, we find that access to more specialists has been improved,” he said. “There’s been cases when an issue has been solved through telemedicine with WVU.”
Hammond said that the Union Mission continues to help people who need to see doctors outside Mercer County as long as they can show that they have an appointment.
Requests for food have been increasing as gas prices stay high along with utility bills.
“The cost for people who are minimum wage earners is going up, but their incomes are not,” Hammond said.
The Bluefield Union Mission accepts food pantry donations.
“And we have volunteers standing by to put them on the shelves,” Hammond said.
In Princeton, the Salvation Army of Mercer County is seeing new people asking for food assistance.
“Yes, we’ve definitely noticed a big increase, especially in our food pantry, “ Capt. Jane Smith said. “Actually, it seems to be more of an increase towards the middle and latter part of the month. In January, February and March, the last two weeks of the month, we’ve become extremely busy with our food boxes. and these are new clients, not reoccurring clients. New individuals and families.”
The new clients have jobs, she added.
“These are working people. They’re trying, but they’ve having to spend their money on gas and their power bills; so we are also scheduling another food box distribution in April, towards the end of April and the date will be announced,” Smith said.
Food box distributions are usually six months apart, but more are being done to due increasing requests.
The Salvation Army is seeking financial donations and food donations to keep its pantry stocked. Financial donations can be sent to the Salvation Army of Mercer County, P.O. Box 1090, Princeton WV 24740. The phrase “food donation” should be written in the check’s memo, Smith said.
Canned food with good expiration dates can be brought to the Salvation Army facility at 300 Princeton Avenue in Princeton, she added.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
