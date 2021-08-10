PRINCETON — Mercer and McDowell counties both have another COVID Delta variant case confirmed.
The state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) now reflects seven Delta cases in McDowell County and two in Mercer County.
Active virus cases continue to rise as well with Mercer hitting 99 on Tuesday, more than double what it was last last month, and McDowell’s total is 62, after dropping into the teens recently.
Monroe County is also now seeing an increase in new cases, up to 28 on Tuesday after falling to only eight last month.
Not only that, McDowell, Wyoming and Logan counties are all in the red now on the County Alert System map, indicating a high level of spread and positive tests, with Mercer County moving to orange and Monroe County to gold.
Only eight counties of the state’s 55 counties reflect green.
Statewide, 4,287 active cases were reported Tuesday, up from 882 in early July, and the daily positivity rate (percentage of positive cases of those tested) is now back up to almost 10 percent.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday attributed the increases to the spread of the more infectious and more dangerous Delta variant, although only 169 cases in the state have now been confirmed because of the long process of sequencing positive tests and only a portion of positive tests are examined for variants.
Justice also said the Delta variant is “all around us,” especially in southern states where the vaccination rate is the lowest.
“You are taking a hell of a risk if you are not vaccinated,” he said, adding that parents are taking a risk if they don’t get their children vaccinated.
As of Monday, only 49.5 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.
Justice said he has no plans yet to bring back a mask mandate or to require state workers to get vaccinated.
He also said he is allowing county school divisions to make the decision about wearing masks in school, leaving it on a county by county basis.
