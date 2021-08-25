BLUEFIELD — More Delta variant cases are being reported locally as active COVID cases continue to soar.
According to the Wednesday morning update from the West Virginia DHHR (Department of Health and Human Services), Mercer County now has seven confirmed Delta variant cases, McDowell County has 13 and Monroe County as three.
Each county is also reporting rising active COVID case numbers, with Mercer County at 328, McDowell at 157 and Monroe back up to 130.
Statewide, 11,725 active COVID cases have been reported, with 1,102 new cases since Tuesday, as well as 12 deaths, plus five more deaths that were not previously reported.
Hospitalizations around the state are rising quickly as well, with 511 statewide and 171 in ICUs an 74 on ventilators, the highest numbers since the January surge.
Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to hold a pandemic briefing this morning.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
