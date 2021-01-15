BLUEFIELD — More deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Mercer County and McDowell County while others were recorded in the Virginia counties of Tazewell and Bland.
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed Thursday morning that a resident had died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to eight. No additional information about the patient was released.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” county health officials said. “This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines.”
McDowell County health officials later confirmed that there were 12 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the overall total cases to 1,118 with 84 of them being active. The 12 new cases were attributed to community spread.
The 84 active cases are located throughout the county, health officials said. Sixteen of the active cases are hospitalized, and five of them are on a ventilator.
In nearby Mercer County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the deaths of a 95-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman. Officials with the Mercer County Health Department said Wednesday that the total number of COVID-19 related deaths was 74. There were 1,627 active virus cases.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia’s counties continued to steadily increase as well. In Bland County, one death was reported, bringing the total number to seven. The county has had a total of 548 cases.
In Tazewell County, Va., the pandemic death toll rose from 27 to 28. Tazewell County has had a total of 2,779 cases.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
