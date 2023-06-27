More federal broadband dollars are coming to West Virginia with a stated goal of ensuring that all households are connected.
That’s according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who was joined Monday by U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a virtual press conference with West Virginia reporters.
Manchin said the Mountain State will receive $1.2 billion in federal funding for broadband. The funding is coming through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Manchin said the Mountain State’s funding allocation was based on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband coverage maps that he has been challenging since 2016. At the time, the FCC maps incorrectly suggested that 99.9 percent of Americans already had wireless coverage.
Manchin said “thousands of West Virginians submitted their own speed tests,” which proved the FCC wrong.
Both Manchin and Raimondo suggested during Monday’s virtual press conference that the $1.2 billion will allow all households to be connected to broadband — a comment that led to questions from the press about affordability of the broadband service and whether or not all households in the Mountain State will really have access to high-speed internet.
“In order for us to approve the state’s plan, we need to be convinced everyone will have internet at a price they can afford,” Raimondo said. “And I often say — as an example — I talk to a lot of people who have satellite now and it’s $200 a month, and that’s not affordable. So we are putting a lot of pressure on the internet service providers — and by the way we will work with anyone, including local co-ops — to convince us what they are providing people is an affordable internet package.”
Raimondo said in some cases that could be free for low-income individuals who qualify for an FCC program called the Affordable Connectivity Act, which provides a monthly $30 rebate.
Manchin said the capital cost of extending broadband to those in need is being absorbed by the federal investment.
He added that there is “no earthly reason why anyone should be paying exorbitant prices” for broadband service.
When asked what is the true broadband coverage area that will be funded by the $1.2 billion award, Raimondo said the intent is for “every household” to have internet service.
“When we say everyone, we mean everyone,” she said.
In May, Manchin announced that more than 86,000 new unserved locations in West Virginia would now be reflected on the latest update to the FCC’s broadband coverage map.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also has raised concerns with the FCC about past inaccuracies in their broadband maps.
“Connecting West Virginia has been a top priority of mine since day one in the U.S. Senate, and today’s announcement has the ability to lead us to a major breakthrough in that effort,” Capito said. “I have consistently worked with those involved in this process at both the state and federal levels to ensure our maps are as accurate as possible and West Virginia receives its fair share of funding. This funding, which is the largest amount of broadband funding awarded to the state to date, will assist in our efforts to provide communities with the resources they need to improve connectivity overall.”
The neighboring Commonwealth of Virginia will receive $1,481,527.87 in federal funding to deploy broadband, according to U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va.
“This whopping $1.4 billion investment brings us a giant step closer to achieving our goal of universal broadband coverage in Virginia,” Warner said. ”We all know that access to fast, reliable, and affordable internet is crucial to ensuring our rural communities grow and thrive, and I’m thrilled that Virginia is receiving the investment we need to deploy broadband all across the Commonwealth. This funding is in no small part thanks to the Virginians that took time out of their day to report their connectivity status.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.