More booster shots are being administered in Mercer County, but the number is still lagging as new COVID cases continue to rise.
“The last two (vaccine) clinics have gone well,” said Bonnie Allen, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department. “Last week, we had 298 boosters given out of 309 total (during a one-day clinic). On Tuesday, we had about 180 boosters given out of 190 total.”
However, the total of 8,328 booster shots given so far is only 14.2 percent of the county’s total population and 17.9 percent of those 18 and older.
Those numbers remain below the statewide percentages on boosters, with 16.3 percent of the total population and 20.3 percent of those 18 and older receiving a booster so far.
Mercer County’s new cases of COVID continue to rise, with 352 reported during the previous seven days.
“We are still seeing numbers of COVID cases rise,” Allen said. “As of December 16th we had 729 cases for the month (does not include the most recent new cases).”
During the September Delta surge, the average number of new cases day reached about 60, then dropped to 30 in October, but have gradually increased to about 50 so far this month.
More than 20 percent of those new cases fall into the 5 to 15 age group.
The increase in cases comes at a time when the Omicron variant is spreading in the country and the state.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Tuesday the Omicron variant is the “most infectious respiratory virus on this planet.”
The Delta virus took about three months to take over as the most dominant variant in the country, he said, but the Omicron has reached 73 percent dominance in three weeks, a “breathtaking example of how incredibly contagious this virus is.”
Although only three cases of Omicron has been confirmed in West Virginia so far, Marsh said it is spreading quickly and not enough sequencing has been finalized yet to identify it.
“In all of our border states now it is much more prevalent,” he said. “it is coming.”
Marsh said vaccines and in particular the booster shots are the most effective protection.
Allen said the health department continues to hold weekly vaccine clinics offering first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna and booster shots.
“We will do a vaccine clinic on Wednesday December 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Persevati center,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.