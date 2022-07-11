More abandoned coal mine sites will soon be reclaimed in Southwest Virginia and repurposed for economic development projects.
The Virginia Department of Energy is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week. The Republican governor said the agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will allow for additional projects and job opportunities through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
Many of the former mining sites to be reclaimed are located in the Southwest Virginia region.
“We are excited to get to work and assist in getting others back to work with this announcement of federal funds,” Youngkin said. “Creating jobs in coal-impacted communities is a priority and through the reclamation and repurposing of these mined lands, we hope to see an additional economic activity for properties that can become suitable for development.”
Virginia has thousands of abandoned mine land features awaiting reclamation, according to the governor’s office. Previous funding limited the number of projects that could be completed within a year.
Youngkin said the $22.7 million funding award could open up work on a long list of scheduled projects. Virginia Energy is seeking additional contractors and called for coal companies to apply to bid on AML work to cover the increase in projects, a press release from the governor’s office said.
“Southwest Virginia has a ready workforce to complete the numerous infrastructure projects in Virginia,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “Our agency prides itself on economic development in this region and we will aid in continued job increases over the next 15 years with this specific funding.”
Since 2017, Virginia Energy’s traditional AML program has created 792 jobs, adding an average of 100 jobs every five years. The AML program typically receives around $4 million annually. Based on that funding, the additional dollars are projected to create more than 1,000 jobs.
“There are thousands of features posing safety and environmental harm due to historic mining in Southwest Virginia and other areas of the state where coal was once extracted,” Virginia Energy Director John Warren said. “These funds will allow us to reclaim and repurpose just over 80 percent of the current inventory Virginia Energy has gathered since our AML program began in 1981.”
Virginia Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land program was established after the passing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act in 1977. The agency manages a federal grant to reclaim issues caused by coal mining that occurred before that date. The federal funds come from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement.
