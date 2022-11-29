Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.