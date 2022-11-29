PRINCETON — Millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan grants have been distributed by the Mercer County Commission, but the commission has placed a moratorium on new ARP grants until early 2023 until it is decided how to spend the remaining funds.
Last year, Mercer County received $11.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package. Local organizations such as the Wade Center in Bluefield and Mercer County Child Protect has received funding for purposes ranging from renovations to supporting human service programs.
County Administrator Vicky Reed counted up the grants Monday that the commission has awarded. The grants totaled $7,953,754.80, she said.
“We’ve kind of gotten to the point where we’re really getting low on ARP funds,” County Commission President Gene Buckner said Nov. 22 during a special commission meeting. “And my suggestion is this: that we do a moratorium on the funding requests until we see what we have to work with and the things the county needs to do, and there’s three big projects that we’ve been looking at and we need some of those funds for those projects.”
Buckner said the county hopes to use ARP money for water and sewer projects benefiting residents that do not have access to those services.
“And we’ve been putting them off and putting them off to help other people, and I think it’s time to slow down and – we’ll still take funding requests, don’t get me wrong – we probably need to not give out any funding until we get what we need done in the county,” he said. “And then we’ll open it up with what we have left. If we have new funds coming in, it will give us time to rethink what we’ve got going on with those.”
Commissioner Bill Archer said that he agreed about how the county has been going through its ARP funds quickly with all the requests it has been receiving, adding that the money awarded so far has been well spent.
“I think we’ve been judicious in our approach to it,” Archer said. “And I know we see a balance, not this period of time, but we do see a balance on a regular basis trying to marshal the funds in a way we need to do it. I hope that at the end of this discussion, we may be able to put up a moratorium immediately. When I was thinking of a moratorium myself, I was thinking that we go through the next couple of months and resume discussions in February. I think that would give us some time to know exactly what direction we were going and the things we have to do. If it wouldn’t be a burden on the folks we were helping through this, that could be something we could live with.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett stated that he believed it was “a great time to slow down” on awarding ARP Grants and to see how the remaining money could be allocated. One goal is to spend ARP money on long-term infrastructure for the county’s residents.
“Beyond that, we have until the end of 2024 to allocate the projects. We have until the end of ‘26 to spend them,” Puckett said.”We should slow down, figure out a way that we get all of the infrastructure pieces and things for us, as you said, and just really be diligent. We’re down to the last third of the money.”
“I will say that the monies that we have spent have been well spent. They’ve gone into the exact right places they should go,” Puckett added. “We’ve partnered up with municipalities that had additional monies. We’ve been able to leverage our money well. I think the way we’ve done it has been good, but I would like to do that on a quarterly basis and with the exception of that one project, the first time we would open this back up would be April.”
Before passing the moratorium, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve an ARP grant for Saunders Grove Baptist Church. The congregation has been cut off from the church due to erosion and bridge problems on the East River.
The commissioners voted unanimously to place a moratorium on ARP grants until April 2023. The county commission will continue to take ARP grant applications, Puckett said.
One ARP grant request filed previously was physically received Monday from the Mercer County Public Service District, Archer said. This $500,000 request is for a wastewater treatment plant that would serve hundreds of residents in Matoaka, Lashmeet and communities in between them.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
